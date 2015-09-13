Bills bully Colts in Ryan’s debut in Buffalo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Rex Ryan promised to build a bully in Buffalo when he was hired as head coach. In his debut game, he lived up to the bombast.

Ryan and quarterback Tyrod Taylor won their debut games in Buffalo on Sunday, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 27-14 in the rain at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

Taylor, the former Baltimore Ravens backup, was 14 of 19 passing for 195 yards and a touchdown in his first career start. He also rushed for 41 yards.

Running backs Karlos Williams and Boobie Dixon each had rushing touchdowns for the Bills (1-0), and kicker Dan Carpenter made two field goals. Wide receiver Percy Harvin caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown in his first game with the Bills.

Ryan’s blitzing defense harassed Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck into a poor first half that he and the Colts (0-1) could not recover from. Luck finished 26 of 49 passing for 243 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions, but much of his production came after the Bills had built a big lead. Luck’s first-half passer rating was 46.3.

“They forced us into those errors,” Luck said. “They are a good team and they made it hard for us to do things that we wanted to do. That’s a heck of a front four and they beat us pretty badly.”

Buffalo’s defense was dominant, even without All-Pro defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, who sat out a one-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

“They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said.

Indianapolis didn’t get on the scoreboard until the final minute of the third quarter when Luck connected with Donte Moncrief on a 2-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal. Luck then found tight end Coby Fleener for a 2-point conversion that cut Buffalo’s lead down to 24-8. The Colts 18-play, 65-yard drive took 8:40 seconds off the clock.

The Colts’ comeback hopes began to slip away later in the fourth quarter when, after forcing the Bills into a three-and-out, returner Philip Dorsett muffed a punt that was recovered by Buffalo’s Randall Johnson at the Indianapolis 27. Three plays later, Carpenter kicked a 45-yard field goal to put Buffalo up 27-8.

Luck led the Colts on an 80-yard drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dwayne Allen with 5:56 left in the game. But Luck’s two-point conversion attempt pass went through the hands of wide receiver Andre Johnson, leaving the Bills with a 27-14 lead.

The Colts’ final drive ended in an interception by Bills’ safety Aaron Williams with less than two minutes remaining.

Buffalo scored on four straight possessions in building a 24-0 advantage early in third quarter.

Taylor led the Bills on an 80-yard drive to open the second half, completing all three of his passes for 61 yards before Dixon dove in from the 1-yard line.

“I‘m excited for the team,” Taylor said. “I think we showed how special we can be, especially as an offensive unit. The defense has been playing well for years. Our offense, we have a chance to be special.”

Buffalo took a 17-0 lead into halftime after Williams took his first career carry 26 yards for a touchdown with 20 seconds left in the half. Taylor scrambled for 31 yards earlier in the drive.

Taylor launched a 51-yard touchdown pass down the right sideline to Harvin that put the Bills in front 7-0 on the final play of the first quarter. Bills rookie cornerback Ronald Darby intercepted Luck on a long pass to set up the 68-yard scoring drive.

“If we can put up a couple points on the board, we know we have one of the best defenses in the game,” Harvin said.

The Bills built their lead to 10-0 on Carpenter’s 41-yard field goal midway through the second quarter.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri missed a 52-yard field goal attempt late in the second quarter.

NOTES: Bills S Corey Graham was knocked out of the game and evaluated for a concussion after taking a knee to the head while making a tackle on the first play from scrimmage. ... Colts WR T.Y. Hilton left the game after the third quarter and underwent X-rays on his knee. RB Frank Gore went to the locker room with calf cramps during the third quarter but was able to return. ... The Bills enshrined former coach Lou Saban on the stadium’s Wall of Fame during a halftime ceremony honoring the 1964 and 1965 AFL championship teams. ... Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Polian, former general manger of both the Bills and Colts, attended the game.