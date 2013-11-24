Preview: Colts at Cardinals

The Indianapolis Colts turned themselves into a playoff team last season under the interim leadership of Bruce Arians, who took over while coach Chuck Pagano underwent treatment for leukemia. Arians will get an up-close look at his old friends when the Colts come to visit his new team, the Arizona Cardinals, on Sunday. Arians’ success in Pagano’s absence helped convince the Cardinals he was ready for the job, and Arians is proving them right.

Arizona is quietly becoming a playoff contender in the NFC under Arians, who credits his time in Indianapolis for teaching him to let go and delegate responsibility. “I’ve learned to delegate much better; not try to do it all by myself,” Arians told ESPN. “That’s helped me personally.” The Colts have not missed Arians on the field, where they lead the AFC South and are squarely in the battle for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Cardinals -1. O/U: 45.

ABOUT THE COLTS (7-3): Indianapolis holds a three-game lead over the Tennessee Titans in one of the least-competitive division races going. The Colts have done well against the top of the NFC West, knocking off the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers, but were embarrassed 38-8 at home by the St. Louis Rams in Week 10. Indianapolis bounced back from that with a 30-27 road triumph at Tennessee as Donald Brown rushed for 80 yards and a pair of scores. “At the end of the day, winning is what matters,” said Andrew Luck, who failed to throw a touchdown pass in the contest.

ABOUT THE CARDINALS (6-4): Arizona has won three straight to put itself back on the wild-card map and is rolling as Carson Palmer takes better care of the football. The veteran quarterback has thrown for six touchdowns and two interceptions during the winning streak and passed for 419 yards without throwing a pick in last week’s 27-14 win at Jacksonville. “We have to take a playoff attitude every week, that this game is a playoff game and we have to win to catch up,” Arians said after the triumph over the Jaguars. “The guys have done it.”

1. Colts OLB Robert Mathis has recorded 5.5 of his 13.5 sacks in three games against NFC opponents.

2. Cardinals OLB John Abraham has seven sacks in the last four contests.

3. Arizona WR Michael Floyd (shoulder) has been limited in practice but expects to play.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 27, Colts 24