Cardinals 40, Colts 11: Carson Palmer threw a pair of touchdown passes to Larry Fitzgerald as Arizona crushed visiting Indianapolis to grab its fourth straight win.

Palmer went 26-for-37 for 314 yards and two scores and Rashard Mendenhall rushed for a touchdown for the Cardinals (7-4), who moved into a wild card spot in the NFC. The Arizona defense limited the Colts to 239 yards and Karlos Dansby returned an interception for a score.

Andrew Luck completed 20-of-39 passes for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception while going up against former coach Bruce Arians, who took over the Cardinals after serving as the interim coach for the Colts last season while Chuck Pagano went through treatment for Leukemia. Coby Fleener caught the scoring pass for Indianapolis (7-4).

Arizona marched 80 yards on the opening drive, capped by a 4-yard TD pass to Fitzgerald, and grabbed a 14-3 lead when Palmer and Fitzgerald hooked up for a 26-yard score early in the second. Jay Feely kicked field goals from 48 and 50 yards and Dansby ran the interception back 22 yards as part of a 20-point onslaught in the second quarter that sent Arizona into the break with a 27-3 cushion.

Mendenhall busted in for a 5-yard TD with 5:57 left in the third to push it to 34-3. Luck finally found the end zone on a 17-yard pass to Fleener with 10:26 left in the game and passed to Darrius Heyward-Bey for a two-point conversion, but two more field goal capped the rout for the Cardinals.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michael Floyd led the Arizona receiving corps with seven catches for 104 yards. … The Colts were held to 80 yards on the ground and Trent Richardson managed 15 on seven carries. … Palmer has eight touchdowns and two interceptions during the winning streak.