Preview: Colts at Chargers

Andrew Luck has had his way with West Coast teams this season and he hopes to continue that trend when the Indianapolis Colts visit the San Diego Chargers on Monday night. The Colts have surged to the top of the AFC South on the heels of a three-game winning streak, which includes victories over NFC powers San Francisco and Seattle. Luck added to his growing reputation last week with his ninth comeback win in the fourth quarter or overtime in 21 career games.

San Diego changed head coaches in the offseason, but the inconsistency that has been a hallmark of the franchise for the past decade continues to permeate the team. One week after ripping off 20 unanswered points to knock off the Dallas Cowboys, the Chargers fell into an early 17-point hole in a turnover-riddled defeat at Oakland. “We’ve shown the good and we’ve shown the bad,” Chargers coach Mike McCoy said. “We have to eliminate all the bad and get back to where we were at the Dallas game.”

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Colts -1. O/U: 50.

ABOUT THE COLTS (4-1): Indianapolis absorbed another blow when running back Ahmad Bradshaw was placed on injured reserve, making the acquisition of Trent Richardson from Cleveland that much more noteworthy. The Colts rank fourth in rushing at 142 yards per game, but Richardson has yet to make the expected impact with 151 yards on 51 carries in his three games with Indy. Luck’s numbers are hardly off the charts - he averages under 230 yards per game - but he has an emerging target to go along with Reggie Wayne in second-year wideout T.Y. Hilton, who had a career-high 140 yards and two touchdowns last week.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-3): Philip Rivers has appeared to regain his mojo after a two consecutive turnover-laden campaigns, but his third 400-yard game of the season was negated by three interceptions in the loss to Oakland. An already-suspect running game absorbed another blow when oft-injured Ryan Mathews suffered a concussion last week, putting the onus on Danny Woodhead and Ronnie Brown to carry the ground attack. The Chargers have lost both starting receivers Danario Alexander and Malcom Floyd to season-ending injuries, but Vincent Brown and rookie Keenan Allen each went over 100 yards last week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Wayne needs four catches to become the ninth receiver in league history with 1,000 receptions.

2. San Diego’s Antonio Gates is second among tight ends with 438 yards receiving.

3. Colts coach Chuck Pagano will be facing his younger brother in Chargers defensive coordinator John Pagano.

PREDICTION: Colts 24, Chargers 23