Preview: Colts at Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs are already locked into the playoffs, but where they’re seeded is still in doubt as they square off Sunday in Kansas City. The Colts have clinched the AFC South but could still be seeded anywhere from first to fourth, while the Chiefs will get at least a wild card but likely need two more wins - and at least one Denver loss - to win the AFC West. It’s an incredibly even matchup on paper, as the teams’ season averages are separated by 3.9 yards of total offense and 2.6 yards of total defense.

The teams could meet again in Indianapolis in two weeks in the playoffs, but Kansas City coach Andy Reid says that won’t affect either club’s approach Sunday. “I think you prepare yourself the same way. … You go get yourself ready to play four quarters of good football,” Reid told reporters. “If you play them again, you get yourself ready again. We’re far along into the season where … you’re not going to run out of plays.” The Colts have won in four of their last five trips to Kansas City, including a 20-13 victory in Week 16 last season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chiefs -6.5. O/U: 45.

ABOUT THE COLTS (9-5): Indianapolis has been wildly inconsistent following its 4-1 start, alternating wins and losses in nine games since, and the Colts are coming off a strong performance in a 25-3 victory over Houston, so they might be due for another letdown. Second-year quarterback Andrew Luck (3,299 yards, 21 TDs, 9 INTs) has been solid, but the Colts haven’t generated much on the ground since the trade for Trent Richardson. The defense gives up a lot of yards but also wreaks its share of havoc with Robert Mathis (16.5 sacks, six forced fumbles) and Darius Butler (four interceptions) leading the way.

ABOUT THE CHIEFS (11-3): Kansas City’s defense led the way during its 9-0 start - the Chiefs allow an AFC-low 18.2 points per game and have the best turnover margin in the league at plus-21 - but the offense has been impressive the past two weeks. The Chiefs have rolled up 101 points in consecutive wins at Washington and Oakland and they’ve topped 28 points in four straight games. Jamaal Charles is the catalyst, leading the team in rushing yards (1,181), receptions (65), receiving yards (655) and scoring 18 touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Kansas City’s 11 wins are tied with the 2008 Miami Dolphins and the 2012 Colts for the most victories in NFL history by a team that won two or fewer games the previous season.

2. Luck needs 248 passing yards to pass Cam Newton (7,920) for the most by an NFL quarterback in his first two seasons, and he needs 77 rushing yards to pass Mike Pagel (441) for the most in a season by a Colts quarterback.

3. Smith (384) needs three rushing yards to pass Tyler Thigpen for the most in a season by a Chiefs quarterback.

PREDICTION: Chiefs 24, Colts 20