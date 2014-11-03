Preview: Colts at Giants

The bye week came just in time for the New York Giants, who will attempt to halt a two-game skid when they host Andrew Luck and the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Back-to-back road losses to division rivals Philadelphia and Dallas dropped the Giants below .500 and they face a steep climb to get back into the playoff picture in the NFC. “We’ve got nine games to play as well as we can possibly play,” New York coach coach Tom Coughlin said. “I think anybody in that locker room can do that.”

The Colts were riding high with a five-game winning streak, but it came to a screeching halt in a 51-34 loss at Pittsburgh last week. Indianapolis had allowed 17 points or fewer four times during its five-game run and was coming off a shutout before its defense was shredded by Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, allowing six touchdown passes and more than 500 yards through the air. “Just like a great win, you can’t let a loss like this linger,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “There’s a team sitting and waiting and licking its chops in New York right now who’s going to be well-rested.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Colts -3. O/U: 50.5

ABOUT THE COLTS (5-3): Indianapolis has a pair of familiar faces in the lineup in ex-Giants Hakeem Nicks and Ahmad Bradshaw. While Nicks has been a non-factor at wideout despite playing in the league’s top passing attack, Bradshaw has been an integral part of the offense while sharing time with Trent Richardson in the backfield, rushing for a pair of scores while tying for the team lead with six scoring receptions. Reggie Wayne (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup after missing last week’s game and will provide a boost to Luck, who leads the league with 2,731 passing yards and is tied with predecessor Peyton Manning with an NFL-best 22 TDs. The Colts led the AFC in total yards allowed until surrendering a whopping 639 to Pittsburgh.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-4): New York had won three in a row and rolled up a staggering 105 points in the process, but it was shut out in Philadelphia and unable to keep pace with Dallas prior to the bye week. With leading rusher Rashad Jennings (knee) set to miss his third straight game and leading receiver Victor Cruz lost for the season in the debacle against Philadelphia, rookie first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr. figures to play a bigger role after hauling in a pair of TD passes from Eli Manning versus Dallas. Manning led the league in interceptions (27) last season and threw five more in the first four games, but he hasn’t been picked off in the last three. Rookie running back Andre Williams rushed for 110 yards in the past two games while subbing for Jennings.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Luck had his sixth straight 300-yard game last week, breaking Peyton Manning’s franchise record.

2. Eli Manning is 2-0 on Monday night, throwing for four TDs and zero interceptions, but Indianapolis is one of two opponents that he’s never beaten.

3. Wayne needs five receiving yards to surpass James Lofton (14,004) for eighth place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Colts 27, Giants 23