EditorsNote: fixes to 24-yard reception from run in 10th graf

Luck, Colts cruise past Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Andrew Luck and a balanced Indianapolis Colts receiving corps proved too much for the New York Giants to handle.

Nine Colts caught passes from Luck, none of them finishing with more than four receptions, and the quarterback fired four touchdown passes in Indianapolis’ 40-24 win Monday at MetLife Stadium.

Luck completed 25 of 46 passes for 354 yards with no interceptions. It was his seventh consecutive 300-yard passing performance, prompting coach Chuck Pagano to award him the team’s offensive game ball.

“He’s playing outstanding,” Pagano said. “We know how tough he is. He stands in there and finds a way to get the ball into the playmakers’ hands, and he does a great job of managing things at the line of scrimmage.”

The Colts (6-3) led 16-3 at the half, then started piling it on the Giants on their first drive of the third quarter.

Luck connected with wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on a 31-yard touchdown pass. Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie nearly intercepted the ball, only to have Hilton snatch it away from the defender to widen Indianapolis’ lead to 23-3.

“As I was coming down, (Hilton) was coming up and he hit the ball, adjusted and made the play, taking it on the way down,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “That’s a play I have to finish, that’s a play I have to make.”

The Giants’ offense, which continues to struggle to establish the run, finally started to string some big plays together, with two of the team’s 2014 draft picks getting things going.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed his speed and elusiveness in weaving his way down the field on a 59-yard catch and run.

Then running back Andre Williams, who gained only 19 yards on nine first-half carries, made a 24-yard reception to set up a first-and-goal. He punched the ball into the end zone on the ensuing play from 1 yard out to close the Colts’ lead to 23-10.

The Giants’ brief glimmer of sunshine was all too soon covered by clouds. Luck hit wide receiver Reggie Wayne for a 40-yard touchdown, restoring the Colts’ 20-point margin.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning (27 of 52 for 359 yards and two touchdowns) subsequently was sacked and fumbled. The ball was scooped up by Colts safety Sergio Brown to set up a first-and-goal at the New York 4-yard line.

Two plays later, Luck found tight end Dwayne Allen uncovered in the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 37-10 with 4:31 left in the third quarter.

Indianapolis kicker Adam Vinatieri, who connected for three field goals in the first half, added another in the third quarter, this one going for 43 yards.

The Giants (3-5) picked up a couple of garbage-time touchdowns. The first came on a 5-yard pass from Manning to tight end Larry Donnell. The second was scored by wide receiver Corey Washington, whose first NFL career touchdown was a 1-yard reception.

Beckham finished with eight catches for 156 yards. Tight end Coby Fleener led the Colts with 77 receiving yards on four catches, while fellow tight end Dwayne Allen contributed four receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.

Luck connected with Fleener on consecutive second-quarter completions totaling 53 yards.

The first of those completions, for 21 yards, looked to be incomplete. However, before Giants coach Tom Coughlin could make up his mind whether to challenge the play, Luck took advantage of the confusion on the New York side, got his team lined up, and found Fleener again for a 32-yard touchdown.

All told, the Colts tight ends accounted for eight of Luck’s 25 completions, 125 of his 354 yards and two of his four touchdown passes.

Giants linebacker Jacquian Williams said the Colts’ reliance on their tight ends came as no surprise to the defense.

“I expected it,” he said. “They just made good catches and they made key plays tonight, and we needed to do a better job stopping them.”

Fleener’s scoring reception was the Colts’ lone touchdown in the first half, but Vinatieri booted two 48-yard field goals and a 31-yarder before halftime.

The Giants, who were challenged this week by Coughlin to play above the X’s and O‘s, simply turned in more of the same lackluster play that plagued them in their previous three games.

New York completed just two of its 10 third-down attempts in the first half, with seven of those third-down attempts being 9 or more yards. New York finished 4-for-16 on third down.

The Giants also struggled to run the ball before halftime, rushing 13 times for 54 yards while only managing 143 total yards of offense.

New York did try to get after Luck, blitzing him on 12 of his first 16 dropbacks. However, the Giants only managed to record one sack, on the final play of the second quarter, as Luck moved his offense down the field.

Despite his numbers, Luck wasn’t completely happy with his performance.

“There were some plays that I messed up and missed some throws,” he said. “Our wideouts and tight ends did a great job of making some tough catches and running with the ball after the catch. It wasn’t sharp like we needed it to be, but we’re not going to apologize for a victory.”

The first-place Colts head into their bye week with a two-game lead on the second-place Houston Texans in the AFC South. The fast-sinking Giants will try to find some answers before they head west for a meeting with the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

NOTES: Giants CB Prince Amukamara sustained a torn biceps, an injury that is believed to be season-ending. New York rookie LG Weston Richburg hurt his right ankle late in the third quarter and did not return. ... Colts DT Ricky Jean-Francois hurt a finger, and LB Victor Butler sustained a hamstring injury ... Giants QB Eli Manning made his 159th career start, tying Phil Simms’ franchise record. ... The Colts won their fourth in a row against the Giants and are one of three teams that Manning has not defeated in his career. ... New York turned the ball over in a 24th consecutive game.