Preview: Colts at Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts are still searching for their first win of the season, but if recent history is any indication, that elusive victory is likely to come Sunday when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Indianapolis has won the last three meetings between the teams by a combined margin of 94-23, including victories last season of 37-3 and 30-10. The Colts have dropped their first two games this season to 2013 division winners Denver and Philadelphia by a combined 10 points, although their last defeat was particularly agonizing.

The Colts led the Eagles by seven and were in field goal range with under six minutes left when Andrew Luck’s interception led to a game-tying touchdown by Philadelphia, which then forced a three-and-out before kicking the decisive field goal at the buzzer. “It appeared we had that game won and we let it slip away,” coach Chuck Pagano said. “I’ll start with myself. I’ve got to do a better job. We’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to play better.” The Jaguars would probably agree with that sentiment, as they also squandered a double-digit lead against Philadelphia - they were up 17-0 at halftime in Week 1 - and have since been outscored 75-10 in their last three halves.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -7. O/U: 45.5

ABOUT THE COLTS (0-2): Indianapolis, which has not lost three straight games since opening the 2011 season with 13 consecutive losses, needs to get a more consistent performance from Luck - and better ball security from the entire offense. Luck’s interception and Trent Richardson’s fumble contributed to the collapse against the Eagles on Monday night, and the quarterback finished with just 172 passing yards on 34 attempts. Ahmad Bradshaw could see the bulk of the action at running back after racking up 96 yards and two touchdowns on 18 touches against Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-2): Last week’s 41-10 loss at Washington saw the Jaguars outgained 449-148 in yards despite the Redskins playing without their starting quarterback (Robert Griffin III) and one of their top wideouts (DeSean Jackson) for most of the game. Chad Henne had mediocre numbers (14-of-28, 193 yards, TD, INT) but the team continues to keep No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles on the bench. The bigger issues at the moment are free-agent signee Toby Gerhart, who had only eight yards on seven rushing attempts last week, and a defense that has struggled mightily outside of leading the AFC with eight sacks.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Jaguars will be without TE Marcedes Lewis (ankle), who is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks, while the Colts likely will play without DE Arthur Jones (ankle).

2. In the teams’ last meeting, Colts WR T.Y. Hilton posted career highs in catches (11) and yards (155).

3. Indianapolis WR Reggie Wayne needs seven catches to pass Isaac Bruce (1,024) for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time receptions list. He also needs 86 yards to move past Henry Ellard (13,777) for 10th all-time in NFL history.

PREDICTION: Colts 27, Jaguars 13