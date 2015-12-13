Preview: Colts at Jaguars

With Andrew Luck still a week away from returning, Indianapolis will be forced to give Matt Hasselbeck another start when the Colts visit Jacksonville on Sunday. Hasselbeck suffered injuries to his neck and ribs in last week’s loss at Pittsburgh but the desperate Colts won’t have their All-Pro starter back until next week at the earliest.

The Jaguars dropped their second straight game last week despite a franchise-record five touchdown passes from Blake Bortles. Bortles has thrown at least one scoring pass in every game this season but Jacksonville’s defense continues to be its downfall, ranking 30th in the league by allowing 28.4 points a game. Indianapolis remains tied with Houston for first place in the AFC South with the two set for a showdown next week. The Colts, with Hasselbeck under center, beat the Jaguars 16-13 in overtime in their first meeting of the season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -1. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE COLTS (6-6): According to coach Chuck Pagano, Hasselbeck “took the lion’s share of the snaps in practice” and is listed as probable but he gave way to journeyman Charlie Whitehurst after struggling badly in Sunday’s 45-10 loss to the Steelers filled in. Luck continues to make strides and is running sprints but has not been cleared to fully participate in a practice session after suffering a lacerated spleen three weeks ago. Hasselbeck is 4-1 as the starter and the Colts have won 16 straight games against AFC South opponents.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (4-8): Bortles threw for 298 yards and a touchdown and T.J. Yeldon rushed for 105 yards in the first meeting but an Adam Vinatieri field goal late in overtime proved to be the game-winner. Wide receiver Allen Hurns is expected to return after missing last week’s game with a concussion, but star linebacker Paul Posluszny is unlikely to go after suffering a broken hand in last week’s 42-39 loss at Tennessee. With four games to play, the Jaguars have already scored more points this season than they did in any of the prior four. Bortles is third in the NFL with 27 touchdown passes and Allen Robinson ranks fifth with 1,080 yards receiving.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Colts, who had their three-game winning streak snapped last week, are 3-3 on the road and Jaguars are 3-3 at home.

2. Indianapolis has won the last six games in the series.

3. Jaguars RB Toby Gerhart (sports hernia) underwent season-ending surgery on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Jacksonville 30, Indianapolis 21