Preview: Colts at Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts found their way into the win column last week and are focused on making it two in a row - leaving little time for tourism this week. The Colts vow to be all about business when they cross the Atlantic and take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

“I am excited about the opportunity, just like our players are, to go over there and play and all those kinds of things,” Indianapolis coach Chuck Pagano told reporters. “I think the offseason is probably the time and place to get excited about taking a trip across the pond and doing some sightseeing. I don’t think this is the weekend to do it.” Colts quarterback Andrew Luck vows to be all business as well, though he's excited to return to Europe, where he traveled extensively for nine years as a child while his father was running NFL Europe. Jacksonville counterpart Blake Bortles doesn't have tight ties to Europe, but he should be excited to see Indianapolis' defense, against which he threw three touchdown passes in a 51-16 drubbing in Week 14 last season. Bortles and the Jaguars' offense have not been nearly as sharp during their 0-3 start and are tied for 26th in the league in scoring average at 18 points per game.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -2.5. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (0-3): Bortles has recorded five touchdown passes and six interceptions in the first three weeks and was held to 194 passing yards against Baltimore in Week 3's 19-17 home setback. Jacksonville is not doing a lot to help Bortles with the running game and ranks 31st in the NFL with an average of 55 yards on the ground as second-year back T.J. Yeldon (84 yards on 34 carries) has struggled to get going. Jacksonville was supposed to take a step forward in 2016, and the slow start has brought questions about coach Gus Bradley's job security, which he insists is not a concern.

ABOUT THE COLTS (1-2): Luck did not play in that 51-16 rout last season, sitting out with a lacerated kidney, but is 5-1 with 1,702 passing yards and 10 TDs in seven career games against Jacksonville. Luck is having some trouble finding healthy receivers, however, and T.Y. Hilton (knee) did not practice on Wednesday while Donte Moncrief (shoulder) could miss another month. The Colts steadily are getting healthier on the other side of the ball and surrendered 22 points in the Week 3 win after giving up a total of 73 in their first two contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Colts LB Trent Cole was placed on injured reserve with a back injury.

2. Jacksonville TE Julius Thomas (elbow) sat out practice and is questionable.

3. Indianapolis CB Darius Butler (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday and is week-to-week.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 31, Colts 28