Colts 37, Jaguars 3: Robert Mathis tied a career high with three sacks and Darius Butler returned an interception for a touchdown as visiting Indianapolis turned in a dominant defensive effort in a rout of Jacksonville.

Andrew Luck passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns and Trent Richardson had a rushing score for the second straight game for the Colts (3-1). Reggie Wayne hauled in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown and tight end Coby Fleener added five catches for 77 yards and a TD.

Indianapolis’ defense owned the day, though, holding the Jaguars (0-4) to 205 total yards and forcing three turnovers. Blaine Gabbert was 17-for-32 for 179 yards with three interceptions and Maurice Jones-Drew was limited to 23 yards on 13 carries.

The Jaguars scored first, cashing in Luck’s interception with a 53-yard Josh Scobee field goal, but the offense went three-and-out on five consecutive series spanning the second and third quarters. Jacksonville racked up most of its yardage long after the outcome was decided.

The Colts scored 20 points in the second quarter, getting field goals of 22 and 46 yards from Adam Vinatieri to bookend Butler’s 41-yard interception return and Richardson’s 1-yard plunge. Luck put it away with a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes, hitting Fleener for a 31-yard strike and Wayne for a 5-yard score.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wayne became the 11th player in NFL history with at least 13,000 receiving yards and 80 touchdown catches. … Mathis has recorded at least one sack in four straight games overall and five consecutive against Jacksonville. … The Jaguars have been outscored 129-31 through four games and have lost 11 of their last 19 games by 16 or more points. ... Starting RB Ahmad Bradshaw missed the game with a neck injury.