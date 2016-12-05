Preview: Colts at Jets

The Indianapolis Colts are banking that the return of quarterback Andrew Luck can put the sputtering team on the fast track to the top of the AFC South. After sitting out one game due to a concussion, Luck likely will be under center on Monday night as the visiting Colts attempt to even their record with a date against the floundering New York Jets.

Backup Scott Tolzien (two interceptions) struggled to ignite the offense in a 28-7 loss to Pittsburgh last week, dropping Indianapolis one game behind division-leading Houston (6-5) and a half-game behind upstart Tennessee (6-6). "Sitting and watching is no fun," Luck said of his rare view from the sideline. "Playing is fun. Winning is fun." While the Colts are still in the thick of the race in the mediocre AFC South, the Jets have dropped three in a row to rest comfortably in the basement of the AFC East. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two touchdowns in a 22-17 loss to New England on Sunday and did the same in a 20-7 victory over Indianapolis in the last meeting on Sept. 21, 2015.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN. LINE: Colts -1.5. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE COLTS (5-6): Luck's most trusted target is T.Y. Hilton (NFL fifth-best 942 receiving yards), and the elusive wideout is expected to play on Monday despite sustaining a back injury against the Steelers. Wide receiver Donte Moncrief reeled in a season high-tying six receptions last week and scored in his fourth straight game, although his yardage total (178) in that span doesn't jump off the page. Veteran Frank Gore has struggled in each of the last two games with just 78 yards on 33 carries, but the 33-year-old needs just 30 yards rushing to move past Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett (12,739) for eighth on the NFL's all-time list.

ABOUT THE JETS (3-8): Brandon Marshall reeled in his first touchdown reception since Oct. 9 on Sunday and looks to continue to torment the Colts, against whom he has 37 catches for 420 yards and four scores in his last three meetings. The veteran wideout is expected to be matched up against former Dolphins teammate Vontae Davis despite nursing knee and foot injuries that have prevented him from practicing on Thursday and Friday. New York could also look to exploit Indianapolis' 23rd-ranked run defense (116.3 yards per game) with veteran Matt Forte, who has amassed 508 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) in the past five contests.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Luck has struggled in two career meetings with New York, posting an 0-2 mark with one touchdown and five interceptions while being sacked four times.

2. The Jets have failed to force a turnover in the last three games and have an NFL fourth-worst nine takeaways this season.

3. Indianapolis veteran Trent Cole (back) was activated off injured reserve as the status of fellow LB Robert Mathis (biceps) is up in the air for Monday's tilt.

PREDICTION: Colts 28, Jets 17