LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring) was declared out Friday for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring) is out for Sunday’s game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DL Arthur Jones (high ankle sprain) was declared out Friday for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville. He is expected to be sidelined for two to four weeks.

DT Arthur Jones (ankle) is out for Sunday’s game at the Jacksonville Jaguars.