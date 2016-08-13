Indianapolis Colts - PlayerWatch

OG Joe Haeg, a rookie from North Dakota State standout, impressed with his work backing up both offensive guard positions and at offensive tackle. With Joe Reitz coming off a groin injury, he may not be available for the Bills game Saturday. Haeg -- who played tackle for the Bison -- will most likely get the start in his place.

C Ryan Kelly, the Colts' first-round draftee (18th overall) impressed in the short time he has been with the team, earning a starting job during the Colts' offseason training seasons and spring mini-camps.

S T.J. Green is expected to start against Buffalo Saturday night. The rookie was given more work during training camp than initially expected due to several injuries at the position. Green made a strong impression on the Colts' defensive coaching staff, who liked the newcomer's tenacity and willingness to learn.

DT Art Jones is coming off a season-ending foot injury and will be forced to sit out the first four regular season games after violating the NFL's performance enhancing drug policy. Jones saw limited work during training camp but the Colts coaching staff is encouraged by his progress. "Oh yes. He's getting stronger every day. He's getting in better shape from a cardiovascular standpoint every day. You see Arthur moving the way that you would expect Arthur to move more often. Yeah, I'm pleased with where he is," defensive coordinator Ted Monachino said.

QB Andrew Luck has responded well during offseason work and training camp to the tweaks that have been made in his footwork, throwing tendencies and pocket awareness.

WR T. Y. Hilton had a string camp, according to quarterback Andrw Luck.