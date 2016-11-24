Indianapolis Colts - PlayerWatch

S Clayton Geathers (concussion) was ruled out of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

QB Stephen Morris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad to back up Scott Tolzien will Andrew Luck out because of a concussion. Morris has never played in a regular-season game. He spent the entire season on the Colts' practice squad.

QB Scott Tolzien will start in Andrew Luck's place against the Steelers. Tolzien last started in 2013, when he was with the Green Bay Packers. Tolzien is 56-of-91 passing for 721 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions in six career appearances.

QB Andrew Luck was ruled out of Thursday's night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a concussion. Luck showed symptoms of a concussion on Monday after taking a sack in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans when his head bounced off the turf. He did not practice all week as the Colts prepared for the Thanksgiving game. Luck must clear the NFL's concussion protocol before he is allowed to play.

WR Devin Street was waived to make room on the roster for QB Stephen Morris. Street played in three games for Indianapolis this season and caught one pass for 20 yards.