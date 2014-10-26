Preview: Colts at Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts rebounded after losing their first two games of the season by rolling off five consecutive victories to vault to the top of the AFC South. Andrew Luck and the Colts look to continue their winning ways when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Luck, who threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns in Indianapolis’ 27-0 rout of Cincinnati last week, has surpassed the 300-yard plateau in each game during the winning streak to tie the franchise record set by Peyton Manning in 2009.

While the Colts boast the league’s top-ranked overall (452.9 yards per game) and passing offense (329.6), they will likely be without Reggie Wayne as the veteran wide receiver has missed practice this week due to an elbow injury. Pittsburgh’s aerial attack continues to feature Antonio Brown, who leads the NFL with 719 yards receiving and rolled up nine receptions for 90 yards while even throwing for a touchdown in Monday’s 30-23 victory over Houston. Le‘Veon Bell, who ranks second in the league in total yards (938), has reached triple digits in each game this season - although the Steelers have alternated wins and losses each week.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Colts -3. O/U: 49

ABOUT THE COLTS (5-2-0): While Luck leads the league with 2,331 yards and shares top honors with Denver’s Manning in touchdowns (19), T.Y. Hilton has proven to be a familiar target with 47 receptions and 711 yards. Ahmad Bradshaw has recorded six of his seven touchdowns in the passing game while fellow running back Trent Richardson rolled up 118 total yards on 18 touches last week. Richardson is dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, although he expects to play on Sunday.

ABOUT THE STEELERS (4-3-0): Ben Roethlisberger will vie for his 100th regular-season win in 150 games as a starter, but the task will be tough against Indianapolis’ fifth-ranked pass defense. Aside from Brown, Pittsburgh’s wideouts have been inconsistent at best as Lance Moore’s touchdown reception came on just one of two targets last week and Markus Wheaton played a season-low 31 snaps. Martavis Bryant, however, reeled in a 35-yard touchdown pass in his NFL debut.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Roethlisberger threw for 364 yards to lead his team to a 23-20 victory in Indianapolis during the last meeting on Sept. 25, 2011.

2. Colts WR Hakeem Nicks is expected to see an increase in snaps with Wayne sidelined, although the 26-year-old has yet to surpass 50 yards receiving this season.

3. Brown has reeled in at least five receptions for 50 yards in an NFL-record 23 consecutive contests.

PREDICTION: Colts 31, Steelers 21