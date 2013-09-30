Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

The Indianapolis Colts held the dubious honor of being one of two teams to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

And with the Jags appearing to be headed for a similar record -- or possibly worse -- quarterback Andrew Luck and the Colts ensured there would be no encore Sunday.

Riding the momentum of the previous week’s road win at reigning NFC champ San Francisco, Luck threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and running backs Trent Richardson and Donald Brown took advantage of the NFL’s last-ranked rushing defense, piling up 154 yards on the ground in a 37-3 rout of the Jags (0-4).

“Overall, it was a great team win,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “(My guys) never let off the gas.”

Richardson, in his second game with the Colts since being traded two weeks ago by the Cleveland Browns, finished with 20 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown, while Brown tallied three rushes for 65 yards, including a long of 50. Veteran wideout Reggie Wayne started his 186th straight game -- the second-longest active streak in the NFL -- and was Luck’s favorite target once again, catching five passes for 100 yards, including 5-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.

“We just stayed focused. We were playing at their place and they were playing tough as they always play us. We knew we had the opportunity to have a really good defense and they are displaying it right now,” Wayne said. “Hopefully we can keep riding this wave and stacking some wins and we will see what happens.”

Luck also threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cody Fleener on Indy’s first drive of the third quarter.

It was the AFC South opener for both teams, and the Colts were wary of Sunday’s duel being a trap game. So earlier in the week, Pagano placed mousetraps in each players’ lockers as a way to remind the team not to look past winless Jacksonville and ahead to next week’s matchup at home against the Seattle Seahawks (4-0).

It worked.

The Colts (3-1) jumped out to a 20-3 halftime lead on a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown by cornerback Darius Butler, a 1-yard score from Richardson and two Adam Vinatieri field goals. Indianapolis cruised from there, atoning for its stunning 22-17 loss to the Jaguars in the final minute last November that marked Jacksonville’s first of only two wins last season.

But this isn’t the same Jaguars team from a year ago. No, this one might be worse.

Jacksonville, which is off to its third 0-4 start in franchise history and has now lost nine straight games dating to last season, couldn’t take advantage of the Colts’ 26th-ranked rushing defense and tallied just 40 yards on the ground to go along with 165 passing yards.

Maurice Jones-Drew, the NFL’s rushing champ just two seasons ago, finished with 13 carries for 23 yards, snapping a streak of four straight games of going over 100 yards against the Colts. Jones-Drew has now accumulated just 128 yards and one score this season.

Cecil Shorts, the AFC’s third-leading wideout coming into the game, was again the Jags’ top target Sunday with seven catches for 61 yards, although he did drop Jacksonville’s best look at a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

Josh Scobee accounted for Jacksonville’s only points -- a 53-yard field goal to open the scoring in the first quarter.

“This one stings. This is not the result we expect,” said first-year Jags coach Gus Bradley, whose team has now been outscored 129-31 in its opening four games and has the NFL’s last-ranked offense. “We must continue to learn. We have to compete in all areas, and we’re not (right now). That falls on me. It just stings.”

It might sting the most for Blaine Gabbert, the former first-round pick who might have finally played himself out of the starting job after three years of little success. In his first game back since suffering a hand injury in Week 1, Gabbert finished 17-for-32 passing for 179 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions to fall to 5-20 as the Jags’ starter since 2010.

The return of star tight end Marcedes Lewis didn’t factor in either as Lewis re-injured his ailing calf after just two series and did not return.

One of Jacksonville’s lone positives Sunday came from linebacker Paul Posluszny, who entered the game tied for NFL lead with 31 total tackles. Posluszny had another strong game with a team-high nine stops, while the Jags’ Will Blackmon recorded a first-half interception of Luck.

Butler led the Colts with six total tackles, while Robert Mathis notched five stops and three sacks of Gabbert, bringing his season sack total to 7.5.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

The Colts lead the all-time series 17-8, although Jacksonville won three of the previous four entering Sunday.

--LB Bjorn Werner (LB), the Colts first round draftee, suffered a foot injury in the first quarter and did not return.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We sort of woke up in the second half.” -- Quarterback Andrew Luck

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne is showing no signs of slowing down.

After 13 years in the NFL -- all with Indy -- Wayne, who hasn’t missed a game since his 2001 rookie season, continues to be one of the best there is at the position.

He tallied 100 yards and a touchdown on five catches Sunday in a 37-3 win against the Jaguars, and in the process he added to his consecutive start streak with his 186th straight game -- the second-longest active streak to Washington LB London Fletcher (244).

Wayne could have even bigger numbers if not for a controversial replay ruling that overturned a 37-yard catch in the second half and another replay that showed his toe was barely on the back line during what appeared to be a third-quarter touchdown catch.

Wayne made up for it a few plays later, hauling in a five-yard score from Andrew Luck.

--QB Andrew Luck is only getting better.

Luck’s improvement was evident in his hitting 22 of 26 passing for 260 yards, two scores and one pick Sunday. He has a 92.6 passer rating through four games and a completion percentage of 65. He continues to master the Colts’ offense -- and show exemplary decision-making -- in just his second year, and continues to impress everyone, especially his head coach.

“The sky is the limit (for Luck),” said Chuck Pagano after Sunday’s win. “He did get off to a slow start, but he is an even-keeled guy. We go back to the process: 60 minutes, one play at a time and judge. He is one of those guys who can put things behind him and move on. Talent, combined with that kind of mindset, the sky is the limit.”