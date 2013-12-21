Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

Coach Chuck Pagano doesn’t have to make his Indianapolis Colts players aware of the playoff implications surrounding the team’s road game at Kansas City on Sunday.

Much has been made of the Colts’ chances of moving up from their current position as the No. 4 seed to perhaps as high as the No. 2 overall in the AFC post-season format.

Win their final two regular season games and they have a chance to get a bye for the first week of the playoffs. But a loss to the Chiefs this week could wind up being an opportunity missed.

“They understand (the playoff implications). We talked about it. Again, it’s one game of the time. Stick to the process. But, again, we’ve got a young football team. I‘m not certain that they all knew, exactly, the ramifications looking forward,” Pagano points out.

But first things first. Indianapolis will have a tough battle against Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“We’ll never look past anybody, obviously, but if we take care of business, we don’t have to stay at number four (seed). We can go as high as who knows if a lot of things happen (in other games around the league),” the Colts coach said.

“Certainly we know if Baltimore wins out, (Indianapolis) can be the number two (seed) if we win out. I guess there’s a scenario where you could get even higher than that. But, again, our total focus - (and) our guys know it, they understand it - but our total focus is on just preparing this week and try to play the best we can and go win the football game.”

The Chiefs (11-3) have been a remarkable story this year under first-year head coach Andy Reid. Kansas City was 2-14 a year ago but are now locked in a tough AFC West race with Denver for the division championship.

“I think they’ve got a great coach, got a great staff, got good players. Obviously (Reid) brought them together,” Pagano said, adding that the biggest difference between the Chiefs in 2012 to this season is how well they are forcing turnovers.

“I think the biggest tell, other than them playing good football in all three phases consistently to this point, is that if you look at them last year at this time, I think they were a minus 27 in turnover margin. They are a plus 21 right now. It’s easy for all of us to figure out why you go from 2-14 to 11-3.”

For Indianapolis to win, their biggest objective defensively will be trying to find a way to slow down multi-talented Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles.

”He’s everything. He drives the bus. Quarterback (Alex Smith) is the guy, but everything goes through (Charles). As he goes, they go,“ the Indianapolis coach said. ”(He’s got) 1,800-plus yards, second in the National Football League from scrimmage this year. Eighteen touchdowns, number one in the NFL. We saw what he did last year, 195 yards receiving. The guy is first and foremost public enemy No. 1. We got to do a great job and we better know where he’s at all times.

“He’s a rare, rare athlete. A combination of speed and power and vision. The numbers speak for themselves and certainly we know what this guy’s capable of and what he did last year. He’s a tough kid and he’s a special, special talent. Rare player.”

Should the Colts remember Charles from a year ago? Yes. He rushed 22 times for 226 yards and one touchdown, which came on an 86-yard run. Indianapolis won the game 20-13 but had to withstand a furious second-half rally by Kansas City.

SERIES HISTORY: 20th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 11-8. Indianapolis is also 3-0 all-time against the Chiefs in post-season games. Kansas City is 3-10 against the Colts, including playoff games, since franchise relocated to Indianapolis in 1984. Indianapolis has won the last three regular-season matchups, including last season 20-13 victory at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts have won eight of the past 10 overall meetings with Kansas City and four of the past five at Arrowhead Stadium. Counting post-season games, the Colts are 6-4 against Kansas City in home games (Baltimore and Indianapolis) and 8-4 against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Colts posted a 10-7 victory over Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium in the 1995 AFC Divisional playoff game (1/7/96); a 38-31 win at Arrowhead Stadium in a 2003 AFC Divisional playoff game (1/11/04); and a 23-8 decision at the RCA Dome in a 2006 AFC Wild Card playoff game (1/6/07). Colts coach Chuck Pagano has a 1-0 career coaching record against Kansas City. Kansas City coach Andy Reid has a 1-3 career coaching record against the Colts.

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--Due to injuries, the Colts offensive line has been in flux for most of the 2013 season. Colts coach Chuck Pagano was asked about moving linemen around and their ability to play different positions.

“Those guys prepare well. The guys that have been asked to step up and play, we ask them all to prepare as starters. I think it’s our seventh different (offensive line) lineup this season,” Pagano said. “Credit Joe Gilbert, our line coach, offensive staff and those guys. They do a great job with those guys preparing them. We got guys that can play multiple positions. They play with a chip on their shoulder.”

--RB Trent Richardson on coming off his best performance since joining the Colts in early September. Richardson had 64 yards rushing and caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in last week’s win over AFC South rival Houston.

“It felt good to get back in there and get back in the groove. I know all the plays now. I was able to play fast and not be thinking about a lot of stuff,” he explained. “When you’ve been in the situation I’ve been in, it’s kind of a tough transition from one team to another team. I‘m very coachable.”

--All that’s required for the Colts to earn the AFC’s No. 2 seed is to win Sunday at Kansas City and then again next week in the team’s regular-season finale against Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium coupled with wins by the Baltimore Ravens over New England and Cincinnati. If Indianapolis were to win its final two regular-season games, the team would match last year’s 11-5 record. A Patriots loss to Buffalo in the final week of the regular season would give the Colts the No. 2 seed outright. Should New England beat the Bills but lose to the Ravens, Indianapolis would win the tiebreaker based on a better conference record.

BY THE NUMBERS: 5.3. RB Donald Brown is averaging a career-best 5.3 yards per carry this season. His previous best was 4.8 yards per carry in 2011. Brown has a team-leading 427 yards rushing in 2013. He needs 219 yards over the final two games to better his 2011 total of 645 yards.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s playing fast, physical. He’s gaining confidence. Last three weeks, you could see it. Each and every week, he’s gotten better. He’s certainly trending in the right direction and playing a physical brand of football the way we want to play it.” Colts coach Chuck Pagano on the continued development of rookie OLB Bjoern Werner, who recorded his first NFL sack in last week’s win over AFC South rival Houston.

AFC PLAYOFFS AT A GLANCE:

CLINCHED: Denver - playoff spot; Indianapolis - AFC South; Kansas City - playoff spot

DENVER BRONCOS

Denver clinches AFC West division and a first-round bye with:

1) DEN win + KC loss

Denver clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) DEN win + KC loss + NE loss or tie

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

New England clinches AFC East division with:

1) NE win or tie OR

2) MIA loss or tie

New England clinches a first-round bye with:

1) NE win + CIN loss or tie + IND loss or tie OR

2) NE tie + CIN loss + IND loss

New England clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division with:

1) CIN win + BAL loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + BAL loss

Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot with:

1) CIN win + MIA loss or tie OR

2) CIN tie + MIA loss

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Baltimore clinches a playoff spot with:

1) BAL win + MIA loss + SD loss or tie

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Miami clinches a playoff spot with:

1) MIA win + BAL loss + CIN loss

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Colts now have 14 players on injured reserve, which ties for the most in the league.

ILB Pat Angerer was added to the list on Tuesday and is expected to undergo knee surgery soon. Angerer has battled a gimpy knee since the start of training camp but tried to practice and play with the issue.

It was finally decided to shut Angerer down and have him undergo the medical procedure. The decision might also have ended his NFL career in Indianapolis. Angerer’s contract expires at the end of the current season.

In other roster moves, the Colts released FB Robert Hughes from the practice squad and added LB Darin Drakeford to the practice squad. Drakeford has spent time with Kansas City and the New York Giants practice squads this year. He was originally signed by the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last spring.

Running back Shaun Draughn has been added to the active roster. Draughn has previously played with Washington, Kansas City and Baltimore. His addition to the active roster helps to supplement the Colts depth at running back.

PLAYER NOTES

--OG/C Mike McGlynn started at center for the Colts in last week’s win over Houston. McGlynn has started three games at center (San Francisco, Jacksonville 1 and Houston 2). He has started 10 games at right offensive guard. Interestingly, two of the Colts’ better team rushing performances came with McGlynn at center.

--C Samson Satele missed last week’s game with the Texans with an elbow injury. While he has started the majority of the games for Indianapolis this season, there is no firm indication that he would return to the starting lineup even if he is cleared to play Sunday at Kansas City. Satele has struggled with consistency this season.

--With ILB Pat Angerer being placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, look for ILB Kelvin Sheppard, ILB Kavell Conner and ILB Josh McNary to see more playing time. Sheppard, who was acquired in a trade with Buffalo last summer in exchange for former Colts DE/OLB Jerry Hughes, will most likely start alongside ILB Jerrell Freeman with Conner and McNary rotating with them.

--RB Tashard Choice might be in the mix to rotate with RB Trent Richardson Sunday at Kansas City. Choice, who had a kickoff return and 18 yards rushing in last week’s game with Houston, was added to the roster primarily as a special teams performer. If RB Donald Brown is not cleared to play against the Chiefs, Choice will see work on offense as well.

--OG/OT Xavier Nixon got passing marks for his play in last week’s win over the Texans. Nixon, who can play both offensive guard and offensive tackle, was pressed into service at guard in the Houston game when starter Joe Reitz was sidelined with concussion issues. He played the majority of the game at guard. Nixon, who has been on the Colts’ practice squad, will be available to start Sunday against Kansas City if needed.

INJURY IMPACT

--DT Aubrayo Franklin (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Franklin is expected to start Sunday at Kansas City.

--WR T.Y. Hilton (shoulder) was held out of Thursday’s workout. Hilton should be able to start Sunday at Kansas City.

--FB Stanley Havili (knee) fully practiced Thursday. Havili did not practice on Wednesday. He will probably be a game-time decision.

--OLB Robert Mathis (rest) returned to practice on Thursday. He was held out of Wednesday’s workout. Mathis will start against the Chiefs on Sunday.

--C Samson Satele (elbow) was elevated from limited work to full practice on Thursday. He is expected to be a game-time decision.

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--DOUBTFUL: S Sergio Brown (groin), DT Montori Hughes (knee), DT Ricky Jean Francois (foot), T Jeff Linkenbach (quadricep), G Joe Reitz (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: LB Daniel Adongo (hamstring), WR T.Y. Hilton (shoulder), G Hugh Thornton (neck), CB Gregory Toler (groin)

--PROBABLE: WR LaVon Brazill (foot), RB Donald Brown (neck), DT Aubrayo Franklin (not injury related), RB Stanley Havili (knee), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related), C Samson Satele (elbow)

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

-- QUESTIONABLE: T Branden Albert (knee), LB Justin Houston (elbow)

-- PROBABLE: TE Anthony Fasano (concussion, knee), T Eric Fisher (shoulder), LB James-Michael Johnson (shoulder), LB Nico Johnson (ankle), WR Dexter McCluster (ankle), TE Sean McGrath (knee), CB Ron Parker

GAME PLAN:

Play smart. Limit turnovers offensively. Be aggressive on defense.

The Colts got off to a good start on offense in last week’s home-field win over Houston by going uptempo and by spreading out the Texans defense. Look for more of the same on Sunday against Kansas City.

Communication will be the key. It will be very noisy at Arrowhead Stadium, so everybody being on the same page will be important. Keeping the focus when things get crazy, and it will get crazy at Kansas City, is paramount.

Defensively, the Colts have to be able to play fast but also play under control. Don’t try to do anything out of their comfort zone. Containing the run and the screen pass are crucial. Kansas City likes to catch defense out of position and then go for the big play. Can’t allow that to happen on Sunday.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. the Chiefs pass defense -- Luck has only been sacked once in the last two games while throwing six touchdowns and only one interception. Kansas City has recorded 20 interceptions and 43 sacks so far this season.

--Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles vs. the Colts defense -- Charles has rushed for 1,181 yards and 11 touchdowns while also catching 65 passes for 655 yards and seven touchdowns. Yes, he’s that good and he’s a candidate for NFL Offensive Player of the Year and MVP awards. The Indianapolis defense has been hot and cold so far this year. They need to step up in a big way on Sunday.