Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

The Indianapolis Colts are one game away from starting the 2013 National Football League post-season.

Only a regular-season home finale with Jacksonville Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium stands in the way of the Colts making their second straight trip to the playoffs under head coach Chuck Pagano.

Indianapolis posted an 11-5 record last year and will take a 10-5 mark into this week’s game with the Jaguars.

As much as the Colts players and coaches can’t wait to get the post-season underway, first things first. Indianapolis (No.4 overall in the AFC) will host a first-round wild-card game if the current seeding remains as it currently is.

Pagano and his team would like nothing better than to go through the AFC South with an unblemished 6-0 record. Indianapolis, dating back to the 2012 season, has won six consecutive division games. Making it seven straight, however, won’t be easy.

While Jacksonville has posted a 4-11 record this year, the Jaguars have won four of their last six games. The Colts know enough to expect a stern test.

“We have one more (regular-season) game, a division game at home against Jacksonville,” the Indianapolis head coach said. “So we’ll focus on that and just go back to work, look at the (game) tape and try to get better.”

Focus is the key this week in practice.

“Stick to the process and stay focused on that process. That means preparing week in and week out, not getting ahead of ourselves, staying humble, staying grounded. Just try to come in every day to get better individually and collectively as position units and as a team,” Pagano voiced.

“I think about those wins we had early on (this season) starting with San Francisco. We kind of rode the roller coaster week in and week out. Then winning (against Houston two weeks ago) and coming (to Kansas City last week) and winning, we wanted to finish the last three ball games, wanted to gain momentum, play well and play consistent and not go back to the win-loss, win-loss deal.”

Interestingly, the Colts still have an outside chance of being the No. 2 overall seed and earning a first-round playoff bye. But at lot of things have to fall in place for that to happen.

Quarterback Andrew Luck, though, prefers to concern himself with the immediate task at hand. And that’s beating Jacksonville on Sunday.

“We just go out and try and win football games. I don’t think we are going to get too caught up in (post-season) scenarios or what if. We are just going to come out and try to win football games,” Luck said.

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular season meeting. Colts lead series, 17-8. Indianapolis has posted an 8-4 record against the Jaguars in home games and are 9-4 at Jacksonville. The Colts have won the last two meetings, including a 37-3 victory at All-Tell Stadium on Sept. 29. Indianapolis has swept the regular-season series with the Jaguars four times (2002, 2005, 2007, 2009). There has been six splits in the series (2003-04, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012). The Colts are only 2-3 against Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis was 6-1 against the Jaguars in games played at the former Hoosier/RCA Dome. Fifteen of the previous 25 games have been decided by seven points or less. Four were won by three points or less. The Colts have posted wins in five of the last nine matchups. Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano has a 2-1 career coaching record against the Jaguars. Jacksonville head coach Gus Bradley is 0-1 career-wise against the Colts.

PRO BOWL SELECTIONS ANNOUNCED FRIDAY: (1)

Player, position, Pro Bowls

Robert Mathis, Outside Linebacker, 5

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, January 26 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Teams will be drafted from the selected players, regardless of conference affiliation, on January 22 by Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders. They will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

PLAYOFF PICTURE:

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (vs. JAX)

Clinched AFC South

Clinches a first-round bye with:

1) IND win + NE loss + CIN loss or tie

--Indianapolis has played 30 games without consecutive losses, which is tied for the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. Under Chuck Pagano, the team has gone 31 games without losing two in a row, which is the fourth-longest streak for a Colts head coach. Pagano holds the longest such streak in franchise history to start a career, passing Don McCafferty (28, Sept. 20, 1970 to Dec. 19, 1971).

--The Colts defense has played well the last two weeks. Pagano was asked if the Indianapolis defense was playing at a level that could, ultimately, lead to a championship.

“Yeah, no question about it. (They) are obviously gaining momentum (and) playing with a ton of confidence right now. They’re having fun. There’s certainly plays that are being made out there that are sparking this defense and this team,” the head coach said.

“The turnovers, the takeaways that we’re getting. They’re playing with a great deal of confidence right now. You better be able to pack a defense. Right now, our defense is playing extremely well.”

--How much would a three-game winning streak mean as the Colts head into the playoffs? A lot, according to defensive end Cory Redding.

“Momentum is never overrated. I think that does make a huge difference. It gains confidence. It’s an energy-booster. Just get hot at the right time. I know we talk about it and I know that’s one of the things that we’ve been preaching about,” Redding voiced.

“Teams who’ve won the Super Bowl back in the past got hot at certain points in the season. They had their difficult times. They had parts where they were losing. We want to be that team. That what we’re striving to do. We feel like the momentum swing is in our favor right now.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 16 -- The Colts have posted a 16-1 record against divisional opponents the second time that they play in a season. That mark leads the NFL over the past six seasons. The lone loss, ironically, came against Jacksonville in 2011.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We stress fundamentals and techniques. And ball security is first and foremost on the list. The guys have done a great job throughout the year. They do a great job in practice. (Quarterback) Andrew (Luck) is doing a great job of managing the game and making great decisions. Guys are taking care of the football. The guys are paying attention to it.” Colts head coach Chuck Pagano talking about the team’s lack of turnovers so far this season. Indianapolis leads the league with the fewest turnovers with 14.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--OUT: CB Dwayne Gratz (ankle), LB Geno Hayes (knee).

--QUESTIONABLE: T Cameron Bradfield (ankle).

--PROBABLE: CB Alan Ball (ankle, shoulder), WR Mike Brown (wrist), S Johnathan Cyprien (thigh, foot), S Josh Evans (shoulder), RB Maurice Jones-Drew (hamstring), DT Jordan Miller (shoulder), LB Paul Posluszny (groin), WR Ace Sanders (finger).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: DT Ricky Jean Francois (foot).

--DOUBTFUL: S Sergio Brown (groin), G Mike McGlynn (elbow), DE Cory Redding (shoulder).

--QUESTIONABLE:S Antoine Bethea (ankle).

--PROBABLE: CB Darius Butler (quadricep), S LaRon Landry (not injury related), T Jeff Linkenbach (quadricep), LB Robert Mathis (not injury related), G Joe Reitz (concussion), G Hugh Thornton (neck), CB Gregory Toler (groin).

--The Colts placed DT Montori Hughes (knee) on injured reserve and added LB Alan Baxter to the practice squad. Hughes is the 15th player on the team’s injured reserve list. That leads the league. Indy also released LB Darrin Drakeford from the practice squad.

Also, prior to last Sunday’s game at Kansas City, Indianapolis elevated center Thomas Austin from the practice squad to the active roster and waived running back Shaun Draughn.

The Colts had seven offensive linemen active for the Chiefs games, including Austin and rookie center Khaled Holmes available as backups due to the high number of injuries along the team’s offensive line.

PLAYER NOTES

--ILB Jerrell Freeman has been on a tear of late. Freeman had two interceptions and a forced fumble in the win over Kansas City. The former Canadian Football League standout has developed into a consistent player for the Colts. He has had double-digit tackles in 24 of 31 games and has been the team’s leading tackler in 22 of 31 games.

--QB Andrew Luck continues to play well despite not having WR Reggie Wayne or TE Dwayne Allen to throw to. In the eight games since Wayne went down against Denver on Oct. 20, Luck has completed 53.7 percent of his passes to an array of receivers. He has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for the season.

--PK Adam Vinatieri uncharacteristically missed a field goal from 37 yards out in the win at Kansas City last week. He later connected on three kicks, including two from 46 and 45 yards out. But the early miss against the Chiefs still bugged him.

“Just missed it,” Vinatieri said later. For the year, he has made 32-of-37 field goal attempts and has a team-leading 127 points.

--RB Donald Brown is a battler. He battled his way from the No. 3 spot on the depth chart to the starting job this season. And he battled during last Sunday’s win over Kansas City, scoring a pair of touchdowns despite suffering from a painful neck burner in the win over Houston a week earlier. Brown leads the Colts in rushing with a career-best 506 yards and has a team-high five rushing touchdowns. He has a career-high seven total touchdowns (two receiving) on the year.

--The Colts have had nine different players return kickoffs so far this season, including OLB Daniel Adongo. But CB Cassius Vaughn appears to be the primary return man heading into the post-season. Vaughn, who also doubles as one of the team’s nickel backs on defense, has five kickoffs so far this season for an average of 28.4 yards per return.

INJURY IMPACT

--OG Hugh Thornton (neck) fully practiced on Thursday. He did not participate in Tuesday’s workout. Thornton is expected to play Sunday against Jacksonville.

--CB Greg Toler (groin) went through a full practice workout on Thursday. Toler did not practice on Tuesday. Toler will probably be a game-time decision on Sunday.

--CB Darius Butler (quad) fully participated in Thursday’s practice. He did not work out on Tuesday. Butler is expected to play against Jacksonville on Sunday.

--S LaRon Landry (rest) practiced Thursday and will start Sunday against the Jaguars. He was given Tuesday’s practice off.

--OG Jeff Linkenbach (quad) fully practiced on Thursday. He had limited work on Tuesday. Linkenbach has missed the last several games. He will probably be a game-time decision on Sunday.

--OLB Robert Mathis (rest) practiced Thursday and will start against the Jaguars on Sunday. Mathis was held out of Tuesday’s workout.

--OG Mike McGlynn (elbow) was held out of practice Tuesday. The injury is not considered serious. McGlynn is expected to play Sunday against Jacksonville.

--DT Cory Redding (shoulder) was held out of Tuesday’s workout. He was injured early in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City game and did not return. An MRI after the game was negative. Redding should be available for the Jacksonville game.

--OLB Daniel Adongo (hamstring) returned to practice on Tuesday. He was hurt against Houston two weeks ago. Adongo saw limited work in practice late last week and did not play at Kansas City. He is hopeful of playing Sunday against Jacksonville.

--S Sergio Brown (groin) did not practice on Tuesday. He was did not play against the Chiefs on Sunday. Brown, though, is hopeful of working out later this week and playing against Jacksonville on Sunday.

--OG Joe Reitz (concussion symptoms) has been cleared and participated in Tuesday’s workout. He was hurt against the Texans two weeks ago. Reitz did not practice last week and did not play Sunday at Kansas City. He should be good to go against Jacksonville.

GAME PLAN:

Don’t change what you’re doing. The Colts have found a winning formula over the last two weeks with wins over Houston and Kansas City.

Indianapolis’ offense has been a bit more diversified and has been able to put points on the board. Getting the ball to the running backs out in space has helped an inconsistent running game be more productive. And the Colts have been able to get more help from a young and relatively inexperienced receiving corps in recent weeks.

Defensively, forcing turnovers and getting sacks have been the key. Indianapolis has intercepted four passes and has recorded eight sacks over the last two weeks. That kind of ball hawking, aggressive defense will be needed this week and on into the post-season.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH:

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Jaguars pass defense.

Luck has played well in recent weeks, including in last week’s road win over Kansas City. He has completed 61-of-107 passes for 797 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in three previous games with Jacksonville. Luck has also been sacked four times. The Jaguars come into Sunday’s game with the 19th-ranked pass defense (244.2 ypg) and the 27th-ranked overall defense (379/4 ypg) in the league.

--Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew vs. the Colts run defense.

Jones-Drew has been a major thorn in the side of the Indianapolis defense ever since his rookie year. He has been a “Colts Killer” for the way he has been able to dominate games as a runner and receiver. While he has battled injury issues this year, Indianapolis will still need to find a way to slow him down. The Colts have the 28th-ranked run defense in the NFL this season (allowing 130.7 yards per game).