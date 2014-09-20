Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

Two games into the 2014 season and the Indianapolis Colts are already facing a must-win situation?

That’s the stance Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano and his team are taking heading into Sunday’s AFC South opener at Jacksonville.

The Colts and Jaguars are both 0-2 on the year, with Indianapolis’ losses coming against Denver (31-24) and Philadelphia (30-27). Jacksonville, meanwhile, has lost to the Eagles (34-17) and Washington (41-10).

Despite the disparity in the scores, Pagano knows that the Jaguars will be more than ready when Indianapolis comes to town.

”They’ve got an athletic and fast defense and they’re formidable across their front seven (on defense),“ the Colts coach said while previewing Jacksonville. ”They got a lot of speed. They’ve got guys that can rush the passer.

“Offensively, they’re trying to establish - just like we are -- the run game. They’ve got threats outside at wide receiver that can beat you. We saw that playing Philly. And obviously a quarterback (Chad Henne) that’s more than capable of making the throws.”

Typical talk by a head coach looking ahead to his next game. But just as much as Pagano knows that Jacksonville is good enough to win this week, he is more concerned about how his team prepares this week.

”You have to (put the previous two games behind you). If you don‘t, you’re going to stub your toe at some point along the way,“Pagano said. ”You’ve got to be able to move on.

“Handling success is no different than a defeat. We’ve got enough veteran leadership with guys in our locker room that understand that. What’s done is done. Now you’ve got to move on. Our number one concern right now is with Jacksonville.”

That concern has been transmitted to the players, who understand the position that they find themselves in right now. Quarterback Andrew Luck, for one, has gotten the message loud and clear.

”We realize that we have another game,“ Luck said. ”We have other games. We can’t let these first two losses define the season, but these wins and losses do count the same as any other wins and losses.

“We want to sort of go out and right our wrongs. We realize we’ve got to right the ship. There is a sense of urgency.”

While the Colts played well at times in the losses to Denver and Philadelphia, they haven’t been able to finish a game out.

”We won’t take any moral victories from a loss,“ Luck said. ” A loss is a loss. And that’s it. We’ll look at the tape, see where we went wrong and correct that.

“Guys always practice hard. The need to win is always here. It’s a winning organization. It’s sort of bred in the Colts DNA, to win football games. And that’s what we’re going to try and do.”

SERIES HISTORY: 27th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 18-8. Indianapolis has won four of the last seven matchups, including sweeping both games last year (37-3 at Jacksonville on 9/29/13 and 30-10 at Lucas Oil Stadium on 12/29/13). The Colts have posted a 9-4 record on the road against Jacksonville. Indianapolis has won six of its last nine games in Jacksonville. Seventeen games in the series have been determined by seven points or less. And nineteen games in the series have been determined by 10 points or less. The Colts have swept the season divisional series with Jacksonville five times (2002, 2005, 2007, 2009 and 2013). The two franchises have split the season series six times (2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012). Jacksonville has only swept the season series once (2011).

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano says that the Colts can’t afford to worry about getting off to an 0-2 start this season.

“We’ve got to move on and we know we’ve got a division game coming up against Jacksonville on the road,” Pagano said. “It’s their home opener and we know how that game will go. We need to go down there and win that game.”

--The Colts have dropped both of their games by a combined 10 points (31-24 at Denver and 30-27 at home against Philadelphia). Indianapolis has had its moments but haven’t been able to finish.

“We’re always going to see the glass half full. It is what it is. We are 0-2. You can point out every week if we just did this, this and this, we’d be 2-0. Everybody’s going to talk to their team that way,” Pagano said.

“The big thing is sticking to the process. That’s what our guys have been able to do throughout the course of a couple seasons around here. That’s what we have to do now. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. We’ve got 14 games left. The only one that really matters right now is the next one and that’s Jacksonville.”

--With a win on Sunday, Indianapolis would capture its eighth consecutive AFC South game, dating back to December 30, 2012.

--A victory over Jacksonville Sunday would give the Colts an 11-1 mark under head coach Chuck Pagano (2012-14) in games immediately following a loss.

BY THE NUMBERS: 198 -- That’s the total number of games that Colts WR Reggie Wayne has played with the franchise. Wayne is tied with former Indianapolis CB Eugene Daniel for third on the team’s list for the most games played in Colts history, behind Peyton Manning (208) and John Unitas (206).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There’s probably some plays that he’d like to have back and we’d all like to have back. But we’re still very fortunate to have Andrew Luck as our quarterback. And I think there’s a ton of people out there that would love to have number 12 as their quarterback. A lot of things factor into quarterback play. It’s a team effort. Not one guy wins a game for you. So there’s a lot of things that factor in. I‘m not worried about Andrew Luck at all.” -- Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on the perception that QB Andrew Luck is off to a slow start this season.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

Official Friday report, 9-19-14

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), DT Arthur Jones (ankle)

--Questionable: DE Ricky Jean Francois (ankle), WR Hakeem Nicks (illness), G Joe Reitz (ankle)

--Probable: CB Darius Butler (neck), WR T.Y. Hilton (groin), C Khaled Holmes (ankle), CB Gregory Toler (ribs)

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

--Out: WR Marqise Lee (hamstring)

--Questionable: TE Clay Harbor (calf)

--Probable: CB Alan Ball (abdomen), DE Chris Clemons (illness), S Johnathan Cyprien (concussion), RB Toby Gerhart (foot), S Winston Guy (illness), CB Jeremy Harris (illness), WR Allen Hurns (ankle), RB Storm Johnson (ankle), T Austin Pasztor (hand), LB Paul Posluszny (knee), WR Cecil Shorts (hamstring), TE Mickey Shuler (heel)

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Jerrell Freeman and defensive end Arthur Jones for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville.

Head coach Chuck Pagano confirmed on Friday that the two starters won’t be available against the Jaguars.

Freeman has been nursing a hamstring injury that also forced him to miss Monday night’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jones will be sidelined two to four weeks while recovering from a high-ankle sprain suffered in the Eagles game.

When Freeman sat out the Philadelphia game, inside linebackers Josh McNary and Henoc Muamba split duty at the position.

Both McNary and Muamba are expected to continue in that role on Sunday when the Colts begin AFC South play at Jacksonville.

Also, C A.Q. Shipley played relatively well as a starter the first two games of the season. He has been filling in for injured starter Khaled Holmes, who may return to the lineup this week against the Jaguars.

PLAYER NOTES

--ILB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and on Friday was declared out of Sunday’s game.

--DL Arthur Jones (ankle) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and on Friday was declared of the Sunday’s game. He is expected to be sidelined two to four weeks with the injury.

--RB Ahmad Bradshaw (rest) went through a full practice on Thursday. He should be ready to play on Sunday when the Colts play at Jacksonville.

--CB Vontae Davis (rest) did not practice on Thursday. Davis will be in the starting lineup against Jacksonville on Sunday.

--CB Darius Butler (neck) returned to full practice Thursday after sitting out on Wednesday. Butler will be available to play Sunday when the Colts travel to Jacksonville.

--WR T.Y. Hilton (groin) saw limited work on Wednesday but returned for a full practice Thursday. Hilton should be good to go Sunday when the Colts travel to Jacksonville.

--C Khaled Holmes (ankle) went through full practice Wednesday and Thursday. Holmes may be given the green light to start Sunday against the Jaguars. He has been sidelined since the preseason opener against the Jets.

--ILB D‘Qwell Jackson (rest) had a full practice day on Thursday. Jackson sat out Wednesday’s workout. He will start Sunday at Jacksonville.

--DT Ricky Jean Francois (ankle) saw limited practice time on Thursday. Jean Francois did not practice on Wednesday. He is probably going to be a game-time decision by the coaching staff Sunday at Jacksonville.

--S LaRon Landry (rest) fully practiced on Thursday. Landry was given Wednesday off to rest up from soreness after the Monday night game. He will start Sunday at Jacksonville.

--WR Hakeem Nicks (illness) did not practice Thursday. While the nature of the illness was not disclosed, Nicks is expected to be OK to play Sunday at Jacksonville.

--G Joe Reitz (ankle) saw limited work in practice Thursday. He had been sidelined since the Colts’ final preseason game with a high ankle sprain. Reitz will probably not be available to play against Jacksonville on Sunday.

--CB Greg Toler (ribs) saw limited practice time Wednesday and Thursday. Despite the injury, Toler will most likely be available to start Sunday against the Jaguars.

--WR Reggie Wayne (rest) had a full workout day on Thursday. Wayne was given Wednesday off from practice. He will start against Jacksonville on Sunday.

GAME PLAN: Play a complete game.

Indianapolis has had some successful spurts in both of its games this year, both offensively and defensively. But the Colts have yet to put together four strong quarters in a game. They’re way overdue.

Heading into Jacksonville this week, Indianapolis wants to get its mojo back on offense. Especially in the passing game, which has struggled at times through the first two games. The run game appeared to be improved against Philadelphia and the progress needs to continue.

Defensively, the Colts have to find a consistent pass rush from somewhere. Through the first two weeks of the season, the pass rush has largely been a hit or miss proposition. Indianapolis wants to get pressure on the Jaguars quarterback and force some much-needed turnovers.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Jaguars pass rush.

Luck has only been sacked three times this year but he has been under constant pressure during his first two games. Jacksonville, meanwhile, has shown the ability to get after the opposing quarterback with eight sacks so far.

--Jaguars QB Chad Henne vs. Colts pass defense.

Henne was sacked 10 times in the loss to Washington last week and has been sacked 13 times overall for the season. Indianapolis’ pass rush, however, has been lacking. The Colts have only one sack (OLB Erik Walden vs. Denver) through the first two games.