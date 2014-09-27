Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

Although the Tennessee Titans go into Sunday’s AFC South matchup at Indianapolis with a 1-2 record, Colts’ quarterback Andrew Luck and coach Chuck Pagano aren’t buying the notion that the home team should be considered as strong favorites.

Far from it. In fact all the Indianapolis players and coaches, realize Tennessee knocked off a good Kansas City team (26-10) at Arrowhead Stadium three weeks ago. Never mind that the Titans have dropped subsequent games to Dallas (26-10) and Cincinnati (33-7).

Tennessee’s win at Kansas City, which is one of the tougher places for visiting teams to play, was enough to get the Colts’ attention. And with a 1-2 record of its own, Indianapolis can’t afford to be overlooking anybody at this point in the season.

Throw in the fact that it’s a second straight divisional game for the Colts and an opportunity to get back into the hunt to defend its AFC South title earned a year ago.

“Just like we view everybody else. They’re a quality football team, got great players on both sides of the football. They’re preparing just like we’re preparing to win a football game. And we’re going to treat it accordingly,” Pagano said after Wednesday’s practice.

The Titans aren’t quite sure who will be starting at quarterback since Jake Locker is nursing a hand injury. David Whitehurst might be the call if Locker is unable to play. Whoever ends up behind center will have plenty of tools in which to work with.

“(Running back) Shonn Greene’s an inside between the tackles guy. Tough, strong, break a lot of tackles. Not afraid to bounce it outside. And then you’ve got (rookie running back) Bishop (Sankey) and (running back Dexter) McCluster and (running back) Leon Washington too,” the Colts coach previewed.

“If you don’t set the edge on those guys, they can take it down the sidelines and take it to the house on you.”

Greene has a team-high 144 yards in 30 carries this season and has scored a touchdown. McCluster is a weapon as a running back and as a receiver out of the backfield. Tight end Delanie Walker, who is also battling injury issues, has caught a team-high 17 passes for 233 yards and two TDs.

While Pagano and his defensive coaches have been trying to figure out a way to slow down the Tennessee offense, Luck has taken a long look at the Titans defense and the problems that they can cause. Particularly a tough-as-nails secondary that features safeties Bernard Pollard and Michael Griffin along with cornerbacks Jason McCourty and Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

“We are aware of their (defensive) personnel. We’ve got a lot of respect for McCourty and what he does. And Wilson, he does his job as well,” the Colts quarterback said. “But you do see who’s out there and who’s covering inside and on the side and where you’re best matchup is.”

Outside linebacker Erik Walden knows that the Colts are going to get Tennessee’s best shot on Sunday.

“We know it’s an angry Tennessee Titan team. They’re hungry just like us,” Walden stressed. “We’re both fighting to get win number two. So that’s the most important thing right now.”

SERIES HISTORY: 39th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 25-13. Tennessee has won the only post-season meeting, taking a 19-16 AFC divisional decision at the RCA Dome on Jan. 16, 2000. Indianapolis has won five in a row and have posted wins in 10 of the last 11 matchups between the two franchises. The Colts have swept the season series seven times, including the last two seasons. Indianapolis has a 15-6 home-field record against Tennessee, including a 6-0 mark at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts were 7-5 against Tennessee in the Hoosier/RCA Dome. The Titans last series win was Oct. 30, 2011 (27-10 at Nashville’s LP Field). Tennessee’s last win in Indianapolis occurred on Dec. 30, 2007 (16-10).Colts head coach Chuck Pagano has a 4-0 career coaching mark against the Titans.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--Colts backup QB Matt Hasselbeck started 21 games for Tennessee in 2011-12.

--Indianapolis director of player engagement David Thornton played five seasons for Titans (2006-10). Thornton, a former outside linebacker, began his NFL career with the Colts from 2002-05.

--The Colts offense has continued to morph through the first three games of the season. In last week’s win at Jacksonville, Indianapolis QB Andrew Luck completed passes to nine different receivers. Eight caught three or more passes.

“We know we have a bunch of weapons surrounding Andrew,” head coach Chuck Pagano explained. “It’s always good, because people, they’re going to take away certain guys. So to have the ability to spread the ball around is always a good thing.”

--Luck enjoys having additional options to spread the ball out to when he drops back to pass.

“I think the ability to spread the ball around to a bunch of different guys, we’ve got some great runners, obviously some great catchers,” he said. “I know when the ball can get in those guys’ hands and they get touches and feel that momentum, that good part of the game, they’re going to make plays. They’re that good, so it was fun to play with all the guys.”

--After last week’s 44-17 win at AFC South rival Jacksonville, the Colts can get right back into the division race with a win against Tennessee on Sunday. DE Cory Redding is ready for Indianapolis to take the next step.

”All our dreams are still out there. It’s a matter of executing, really executing and stop hurting ourselves,“ Redding said. ”We’ve played some good ball at times and then we’ve played some bad ball at times (this season).

“All of those are basically mistakes, shooting ourselves in the foot. (But) every game is big. We don’t play 100 games like baseball and basketball. It’s 17 weeks of this junk. And if you’re blessed and fortunate enough to get into the playoffs, that’s four or five more games. Every game is crucial. We have to win every game and that’s our mind set.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 -- Indianapolis has won its last eight games against AFC South opponents

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Human nature after a victory, sometimes it’s harder to keep them from becoming complacent after wins and moving on than it is losses. That’s our job as a coaching staff. Our leaders have to do a great job in the locker room of making sure we don’t take our foot off the gas and we keep working to get better. We’ve got to do a little bit more. We have to do a little bit better.” -- Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on how to continue to motivate his team after last week’s win at Jacksonville.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

TENNESSEE TITANS

--Doubtful: DE Ropati Pitoitua (knee), TE Taylor Thompson (knee)

--Questionable: QB Jake Locker (right wrist), TE Delanie Walker (shoulder)

--Probable: LB James Anderson (thigh)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), LB Mario Harvey (hamstring), DT Arthur Jones (ankle)

--Doubtful: G Hugh Thornton (ankle)

--Questionable: S Colt Anderson (groin), LB Andy Studebaker (hamstring)

--Probable: CB Darius Butler (neck), CB Vontae Davis (ankle), WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle), G Joe Reitz (ankle), CB Gregory Toler (ribs), LB Erik Walden (knee)

The Colts signed OLB Trevardo Williams to the team’s practice squad and released DE Nnamdi Obukwelu from the practice squad with an injury settlement.

Williams (6-1, 237) was selected by Houston in the fourth round out of the 2013 draft. He also briefly spent time with Arizona last year. He played collegiately at Conneticut.

Obukwelu, a rookie, had been signed as an undrafted free agent in May. There was no further information on his injury issue.

PLAYER NOTES

--WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) returned for full practice on Thursday. He saw light work Wednesday. Hilton is expected to start Sunday against Tennessee.

--ILB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring) is out.

--OLB Mario Harvey (hamstring) is out.

--OLB Andy Studebaker (hamstring) was sidelined Wednesday and Thursday and was listed Friday as doubtful.

--G Hugh Thornton (ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday and Friday was listed as doubtful. If he can’t play this week, former Chicago starter Lance Louis would probably get the call. A final decision will be made after Saturday’s walk-through.

--DT Art Jones (ankle) did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and on Friday was listed as out.

--T/G Joe Reitz (ankle) went through a full practice Wednesday and Thursday and on Friday was listed as probable. Reitz may be in the mix to get a start in place of Hugh Thornton.

--C A.Q. Shipley will remain in the starting lineup Sunday against Tennessee. Shipley has started the first three games, filling in for 2014 projected starter Khaled Holmes (ankle). The Colts offensive line has shown marked improvement and the Indianapolis coaching staff doesn’t want to change what has proven to have worked so far.

--C Khaled Holmes (ankle) might be ready to play in a backup role Sunday against the Titans. Holmes suffered a high left ankle sprain in the Colts’ pre-season opener with the Jets. He returned to practice two weeks ago but has been inactive for the first three games. Holmes was penciled in as the probable starter heading into training camp.

--Rookie WR Donte Moncrief continues to impress as a backup. Moncief, the team’s third-round draft pick last spring, has caught six passes through the first three games for 80 yards. He saw extensive playing time over the final two quarters of last week’s win at Jacksonville.

--RB Ahmad Bradshaw’s presence in the Colts offensive backfield has been a major plus so far this season. Bradshaw is the primary backup to starter Trent Richardson but the pair have worked together. The former New York Giants starter, who is coming off last year’s neck surgery, has rushed for 150 yards in only 25 carries and is averaging a hefty 6.0 yards per attempt. He has also caught a team-high three touchdown passes this year.

GAME PLAN: Review the Jacksonville game tape and try to copy what they did last week against the Jaguars.

Indianapolis continued to tool with its offense and did a better job last week of getting the ball downfield to its receivers and tight ends. That improvement in the passing game must continue this week. The same goes for the running attack, which has shown signs the last two weeks of starting to develop some much-needed consistency.

Defensively, the Colts got after the quarterback and forced turnovers. In order to provide more of a pass rush, the Colts coaching staff has opted to blitz more. They had some success and look for that improvement to continue against the Titans.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Titans pass rush/DT Jurrell Casey.

Luck has been sacked five times through the first three games of the season. As a team, Tennessee’s defense has registered eight sacks. Two of those have come from the rapidly improving Casey, who has proven to be a load for opposing offensive linemen.

--Titans TE Delanie Walker vs. Colts inside linebackers. Walker has proven to be a major thorn in the side of the Indianapolis defense in recent years. While he is currently battling an injury issue and his status for Sunday’s game has yet to be determined, Walker already leads Tennessee in receiving. The Colts have had injury issues of their own at inside linebacker and opposing offenses have been able to create mismatches with their tight ends. Walker had 11 receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown in two games with Indianapolis last year, with ten of those catches in the first meeting.