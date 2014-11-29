Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano doesn’t believe in must wins.

Are there big games? Yes. Are there games that teams need to win in order to stay in the division and playoff races? Yes again.

But Pagano says that he doesn’t have to continually stress the importance of such games.

”You know, you really don’t have to with this group,“ he said. ”We’ve got such great veteran leaders and I think everybody understood the ramifications and the importance.

“Every game’s important and I think they understood division game, home game, the fact that we control our own destiny and all those things as far as the division goes. They did a nice job preparing (for last week’s win over Jacksonville) and obviously glad we got out of there with the win.”

Which brings us to Sunday’s home game with Washington.

Indianapolis will bring a 7-4 record into the matchup while Jay Gruden’s team is 3-8. Conventional wisdom is that the Colts should come away with the victory. But after the Colts’ sluggish win over Jacksonville last week, nothing is written in stone.

One thing is certain though. The Colts need more from its running game over the last month of the season. Of course, that’s a refrain that has been heard before.

Pagano, though, remains positive about Indianapolis ground attack.

“I like where we’re at and we’ll continue to go. We’ve moved some pieces around on the offensive line so that all factors in. You lose your Y-tight end in Dwayne Allen, that factors in. The runners ran hard (against the Jaguars) and there was again a really good front that we were going against and good linebackers that play downhill, guys that are fast,” the Colts coach explained.

“We’re going to see it week-in and week-out. So we’re going to keep hammering the point home, that especially down the stretch and playing on the road, playing in cold weather when conditions aren’t conducive to throwing the football every snap, you’re going to have to be able to run the football. So it was good to see us generate some yards.”

SERIES HISTORY: 30th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 19-10. The series began on October 25, 1953 with the Colts posting a 27-17 victory. Indianapolis has won three of the last four meetings, including a 27-24 road decision on October 17, 2010. The Colts also won 36-22 the last time the two teams played in Indianapolis on October 22, 2006. Washington’s last win in the series occurred on October 27, 2002, with the Redskins posting a 26-21 home-field victory. Dating back to the 1993 season, Washington has won four of the last seven matchups. The Colts are 13-3 against Washington in home games and 6-7 on the road. This week’s game is the first-ever meeting between Indianapolis and Washington at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts were 3-2 against Washington at the Hoosier/RCA Dome.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--Colts head coach Chuck Pagano is 0-0 against Washington. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is 0-0 against Indianapolis.

--While QB Andrew Luck has never played a regular-season game against Washington, backup Matt Hasselbeck is 2-5 against the Redskins as the starter Washington and Tennessee. Hasselbeck has thrown for 1,421 yards, six touchdowns and has seven career interceptions against Washington.

--Indianapolis S LaRon Landry was selected by Washington with the sixth pick of the 2001 NFL Draft. Landry played five seasons for the Redskins (2007-2011).

--The Colts are planning to stay with S Sergio Brown as a starter and bring former starter LaRon Landry off the bench.

“I think it’s a good thing right now and it seems to be working. We’ll just keep evaluating it as we move forward. You’ve got two selfless guys there, two good players, two selfless guys and a unique situation that both guys are dealing with and handling really well, and playing well,” Pagano said.

--No decision has been made as of yet as to who will start at right guard in place of injured Hugh Thornton. Several players are getting looks there, including Joe Reitz, Xavier Nixon, Lance Louis and A.Q. Shipley.

“We know that we’ve got a bunch of guys that are more than capable. We know A.Q. can play, we know Xavier can play. It looks like we’re going to get Gos (OT Gosder Cherilus) back, so we’ve got some flexibility with Joe (Reitz).” Pagano said. “I thought Joe stepped in and played well, Joe Reitz. So we’ve got several options there.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 30. With 29 scoring tosses, Andrew Luck needs one touchdown pass to join Hall of Famer Johnny Unitas and Peyton Manning as the only signal callers in franchise history with 30 or more touchdown passes in a season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s been outstanding. He shows up every single game, prepares as good as anyone. He puts the time in and it’s showing up on game day. The special circumstances surrounding the day that he had (Sunday); we know how early it started and we know the birth of his third child, dealing with that, lack of sleep and all that stuff, and barely getting to the stadium on time. He didn’t even go through pregame warmup because he had to take care of what he needed to take care of to play that game. He’s a special player, he’s a special talent, a special person and he’s a great teammate. We know the skillset, we know what he brings to the table from a receiver standpoint and the production that he’s having, yards and touchdowns, things like that, but he’s a really good teammate, a really special player.” -- Colts head coach Chuck Pagano on the play of WR T.Y. Hilton.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

The Colts signed wide receiver Griff Whalen to the practice squad and announced that running back Jeff Demps agreed to sign to the practice squad. The team released running back Michael Hill from the practice squad.

Whalen had been released from the active roster on Saturday when Indianapolis signed rookie runner Zurlon Tipton from the practice squad.

Indianapolis also signed defensive tackle Kelcy Quarles to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Trevardo Williams from the practice squad.

PLAYER NOTES

--CB Loucheiz Purifoy was waived by the Colts Thursday (Nov. 27). Colts head coach Chuck Pagano explained the move by saying that it was an “in house deal.” The Indianapolis Star reported that there had been a series of minor issues that led up to the roster move. Purifoy had legal and off-field issues in college at Florida before being signed by Indianapolis last spring. Purifoy was originally signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida on May 13, 2014. He played in 11 games this season and totaled four tackles (three solo) and one pass defensed. He also contributed with five tackles and a forced fumble on special teams.

--CB Jalil Brown was signed to the Indianapolis roster Thursday (Nov. 27). Brown, 6-1, 207 pounds, has recorded 24 solo tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 14 special teams stops in 36 career games (two starts) with the Colts (2013-14) and Kansas City Chiefs (2011-12). He was signed by the Colts on September 30, 2014 and appeared in two games this season. He also played in five games for the team in 2013, making two tackles. In 2012 with the Chiefs, Brown posted career highs in games played (15), games started (two), tackles (20), passes defensed (two) and forced fumbles (one). He was originally selected by the Chiefs in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft out of the University of Colorado.

--OLB Shaun Phillips was added to the Indianapolis roster Wednesday evening. Phillips has played with San Diego, Denver and Tennessee prior to signing with the Colts. Defensive coordinator Greg Manusky coached Phillips in San Diego and says he will be used as an additional pass rusher.

--CB Darius Butler (knee) saw limited practice time Thursday. He is expected to play Sunday.

--CB Vontae Davis (foot) had limited work Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice. His status for the Washington game remains undecided.

--CB Josh Gordy (back) saw limited practice time on Thursday. Gordy did not practice on Wednesday. He is expected to play Sunday against Washington.

--G/T Xavier Nixon (foot) did not take part in Thursday’s practice. He was hurt near the end of Wednesday’s workout. His status for the Washington game won’t be decided until after Friday’s practice session.

--DE Cory Redding (knee) sat out Thursday’s practice. Redding, though, is fully expecting to start Sunday against Washington.

--CB Greg Toler (concussion) fully practiced Thursday. He saw light work Wednesday. Toler was wearing the red no-contact jersey in practice. His availability for the Washington game will be reviewed after practice on Friday.

--WR Reggie Wayne and ILB D‘Qwell Jackson both sat out Wednesday’s practice as a veterans rest day. They returned to fully participate in Thursday’s workout.

--TE Dwayne Allen (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against Washington. Allen did not practice on Wednesday. He was held out of the Jacksonville game. Allen may be able to play if cleared next week at Cleveland. Pagano continues to say that the talented tight end is trending in the right direction.

--G Hugh Thornton (MCL sprain) did not practice Wednesday. He is still listed as day-to-day but is not expected to be ready to play against Washington this week. Thornton may miss a couple of games before he is cleared to return.

--ILB Andy Studebaker (hamstring) is listed as day-to-day. Studebaker was hurt in the second half of the Jacksonville game last week. His availability for this week’s matchup with Washington has not been determined.

--OT Gosder Cherilus (shoulder) returned for Wednesday’s workout. Cherilus did not practice last week and sat out the Jacksonville game. He should be okay to start on Sunday when the Colts face the Redskins at Lucas Oil Stadium.

--S Colt Anderson (knee) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice session. Anderson, though, remains hopeful of playing Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against Washington. His status will be updated on Friday.

GAME PLAN: Play better. Play smarter. Take care of the football.

Those are all areas where Indianapolis failed in two weeks ago in a loss to New England and continued to struggle in a win over Jacksonville.

Offensively, the Colts have to hold on to the football. Indianapolis had six first half fumbles against the Jaguars. One of those turnovers led to the only points Jacksonville scored in the game. But it’s an issue that has hurt Indianapolis for the last several games.

Scoring touchdowns in the red zone is a must. Indianapolis continues to settle for field goals. The Colts have to find a way to punch the ball into the end zone.

Defensively, force Washington into their own mistakes. And then turn those turnovers into points. The pass rush has been inconsistent in recent weeks. Indianapolis has to be able to get pressure and sacks this week.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Redskins LB Ryan Kerrigan.

Luck was sacked five times in the win over Jacksonville last week. All of those sacks came in the first half before some adjustments were made at halftime. Kerrigan, meanwhile, is an Indiana native (Muncie) who played collegiately at Purdue. He has seven sacks and three forced fumbles in his past seven meetings against AFC teams.

--Redskins QB Colt McCoy vs. Colts pass rush.

McCoy has been sacked five times in limited duty for Washington. As a team, the Redskins have allowed 33 sacks total. Indianapolis has registered 28 sacks so far this season. ILB D‘Qwell Jackson and OLB Bjoern Werner each have recorded four sacks to lead the Colts defense.