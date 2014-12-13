Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

Colts face major showdown against Texans

To a man, the Indianapolis Colts know the importance of Sunday’s home game with AFC South rival Houston.

If the Colts prevail this week, the franchise would take its second straight division title and win the ninth AFC South crown in team history.

While a loss to the Texans wouldn’t keep Indianapolis from winning the division, it would allow Houston to cut the Colts’ lead to a single-game with just two remaining -- road trips to Dallas next week and the regular-season finale at Tennessee.

So, yes, Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano is fully aware of what Sunday’s game means in the overall scheme of things.

“Well yeah, it’s a huge game we all know because it is the next game. We’ve got a red-hot Houston team coming in here, a division game. We know the implications, we know the ramifications, we know all that stuff. We’re going to focus on the things that we need to focus on and that’s sticking to the process,” Pagano previewed.

“That’s preparing well, practicing well and giving ourselves the best chance. (To) put our guys in position to make plays and win our matchups and do a great job that way. But we’ve got to prepare. I think everybody’s going to certainly know the obvious.”

There’s no doubt that Houston will be ready.

“We have an opportunity (to clinch the division). We’re going to prepare the way we need to prepare. Throw out the records. It’s a division game. We understand where (the Texans) mindset is. And we’ll prepare accordingly,” he said.

According to the Colts coach, while Sunday’s game is important, cleaning up the many mistakes from last week’s 25-24 come-from-behind win at Cleveland is equally key to any success his team hopes to have against Houston.

“If you win the game (you know) what the implications are, where you’re at and all that stuff. But we’re not going to get ahead of ourselves. We’ve got things to clean up. We’ve got to play better,” Pagano said. “If we want to achieve our number one goal, we know we’ve got to win a game on Sunday to do that. If we want to move on and take the next step, do the things we set out to do, we’ve got to play better.”

Injuries continue to be an issue, particularly along the offensive line. Finding enough healthy bodies to line up against the Texans defensive line, and defensive end J.J. Watt, is imperative.

“Yeah, it’s all hands on deck. Obviously we’re going to get (offensive guard) Hugh (Thornton) back at some point. We’re going to get X back this week, Xavier Nixon. We’ve got two guys that came off the bench in a pinch and played well (against the Browns), played winning football. So again, it’s that time of the year. You’re going to deal with injuries and everybody’s got them,” the Colts coach said.

“We’ve been hit hard again at the offensive line. Whoever you’re looking for (as a replacement) out there, (former Seattle Pro Bowl offensive tackle) Walter Jones is not out there right now. As much as we’d like to be able to pluck one of those guys, they’re not there. If you can find one, let me know. They’re not there. Everybody’s trying to poach everybody else’s practice squad for guys, this, that and the other.”

Indianapolis added offensive tackle Andrew McDonald last week. And there are guys on the practice squad that could be added to the active roster.

“Between the guys that we’ve got, the guy we just picked up (McDonald), (Practice squad offensive guard David) Arkin who’s been here and practiced well. We’ve got guys and they’re preparing and getting ready to play just in case their number’s called,” Pagano said.

SERIES HISTORY: 26th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 21-4. Houston is 0-12 all-time in Indianapolis at either the RCA Dome or Lucas Oil Stadium. The Texans have allowed an average of 30.4 points and scored an average of 15,8 points in those 12 games. Houston has come within 11 points of the Colts only three times. Indianapolis has outscored the Texans 365-190 in 12 previous home-field meetings. The Texans lost nine times to Peyton Manning, twice to Andrew Luck and once to Dan Orlovsky. Indianapolis has posted wins in the last four games and in 12 of the last 15 games. The Colts were 6-0 against Houston at the RCA Dome and are now 6-0 vs. the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis won the last meeting between the two AFC South rivals 33-28 at Houston on Oct. 9. QB Andrew Luck threw for 390 yards and three touchdowns. WR T.Y. Hilton caught nine passes for a career-high 223 yards and a touchdown. The Colts won the last meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium 25-3 on Dec. 15, 2013 as CB Darius Butler had a pair of interceptions and RB Trent Richardson totaled 102 scrimmage yards and had a touchdown reeception. Colts coach Chuck Pagano is 4-1 against Houston.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--WR Reggie Wayne will set a Colts franchise record Sunday by playing in his 209th career game. He is currently tied for the franchise mark with former Indianapolis QB Peyton Manning. Over 14 years, Wayne has played in 208 games, has 1,061 receptions and 82 total touchdowns.

--QB Andrew Luck leads the NFL in passing with 4,305 yards. His 12,501 passing yards are the most by any player in his first three NFL seasons.

Luck has a 4-1 career won-loss record against his hometown Texans. He has passed for 1,198 yards with 12 touchdowns and two interceptions for a 93.2 passer rating.

--Head coach Chuck Pagano was asked if WR Reggie Wayne’s drops last week at Cleveland was the result of his injury issues.

“He battles every week. Coming back from the knee, the elbow, a lot of nagging stuff that’s difficult for anybody to deal with. Is it a byproduct of that? Would I say no to that? No, I wouldn‘t,” Pagano said.

“There’s something there because we know the player that Reggie is. We know how he can contribute and we know how he can make the clutch catch. He had a tough day. There’s a lot of guys that had tough days yesterday. Again, we were able to get out of there with the win which was the most important thing.”

--Indianapolis eked out a 25-24 win at Cleveland last week. Pagano was asked if the Colts would have been able to rally for the win without the play of the team’s defense, which came up with several key stops in the second half.

“Probably not. Look at the field position. Look at the starting points that they had to deal with. They came up big. Some days, it’s going to be like that. Very seldom do you find where you just dominate in all three phases,” he explained.

“You hope to win two of three. Always gives you a chance to win the game if you can win two of three. Whether we did that or not, I’ll leave that up to you guys to determine whether that happened or not. Bottom line is we got the win. We do understand that you can’t do some of the things that we did and win games on a consistent basis.”

BY THE NUMBERS: 33. PK Adam Vinatieri has made 33 consecutive field goals so far this season. He has not missed on a field goal or PAT attempt. Vinatieri’s 33-straightr successful field goals currently ranks fourth in league history (Mike Vanderjagt 42, Gary Anderson 40, Matt Stover 36, and Justin Tucker 33).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just that, continue to address it. We’re not going to run from anything, run from any issues. It is what it is. We’ve got to get it fixed. We’ve got to get it cleaned up. Credit the opponent for forcing you into some bad plays and stripping the football but it’s still no excuse for turning the football over. We practice it, we drill it every single day. We have our look team defense pulling at the ball all the time and trying to get the ball out. You see our skill position players all the time in games, in practice, in tight quarters, in traffic, putting two hands on the ball. We’ve got to get it cleaned up, period.” Colts head coach Chuck Pagano after the Colts have coughed up the football 11 times over the last three games.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: TE Garrett Graham (ankle), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), G Xavier Su‘a-Filo (back)

--Questionable: WR Andre Johnson (concussion)

--Probable: T Tyson Clabo (foot), LB Brian Cushing (back, ankle), LB Akeem Dent (neck), RB Arian Foster (groin), CB Kareem Jackson (knee), CB Johnathan Joseph (knee, achilles), S Danieal Manning (hamstring), LB Jeff Tarpinian (knee)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: G Joe Reitz (ankle), G Hugh Thornton (knee)

--Probable: S Mike Adams (back), S Sergio Brown (illness), CB Darius Butler (illness), CB Vontae Davis (concussion), WR T.Y. Hilton (not injury related), LB D‘Qwell Jackson (ribs), S LaRon Landry (illness), T Xavier Nixon (foot), LB Andy Studebaker (hamstring), LB Erik Walden (knee)

PLAYER NOTES

--S Mike Adams (back) returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday. Adams will start Sunday against Houston.

--ILB D‘Qwell Jackson (ribs) fully participated in Thursday’s workout. Jackson sat out Wednesday’s practice. Jackson will start against the Texans on Sunday.

--OLB Erik Walden (knee) saw limited practice time on Thursday. Walden was held out of Wednesday’s practice session. He is expected to be available to play against Houston on Sunday.

--WR T.Y. Hilton (rest) did not practice Thursday. Hilton will start and play Sunday against Houston.

--CB Darius Butler (illness) was held out of Thursday’s practice session. Butler is one of three defensive backs who are battling illness, along with S Sergio Brown and S LaRon Landry. He is expected to play Sunday against the Texans.

--C A.Q. Shipley played most of the game against Cleveland last week after rookie starter Jonotthan Harrison was sidelined with a burner/stinger. Harrison did not return to the game.

Shipley did a nice job against the Browns. But there is no guarantee that he will remain in the starting lineup this week when Houston comes to town.

Harrison might be back in time to play against the Texans. A final decision on who will start at center won’t be made until the end of the week.

--S Sergio Brown (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Brown, though, is expected to start Sunday against the Texans.

--S LaRon Landry (illness) was held out of Wednesday’s workout. Landry should be able to practice on Thursday and play Sunday against Houston.

--WR Reggie Wayne (torn pectoral) fully practiced Wednesday. Wayne has Wednesdays off as a veterans rest day. But Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said that Wayne may also practice Thursday and then take Friday and Saturday off. He is expected to start the Houston game.

--OG Joe Reitz (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. He is listed as day-to-day, practice-wise. A final determination as to whether Reitz will be sidelined for the Houston game remains to be made. Team officials do not think that he will be sidelined for a lengthy period of time, but a final determination on his status is expected soon.

--Rookie C Jonnothan Harrison (neck/burner) fully practiced on Wednesday. Harrison will most likely be available to play against Houston on Sunday. He missed most of the Cleveland game last week.

--CB Vontae Davis (concussion) fully practiced Wednesday, although he did wear a no-contact red jersey during the workout. Davis has been cleared to resume practice but has not been cleared as of yet to play on Sunday. The Colts remain hopeful that he will be given the green light for the Houston game.

--OG Hugh Thornton (shoulder) is day-to-day practice-wise for the Colts. Thornton has been inactive for the last two games. Pagano would not rule out Thornton from being available for the Houston game.

--OG/C Khaled Holmes played well against Cleveland after Reitz was sidelined with an ankle injury. Holmes had been penciled in to be the Colts starting center this year. But he was hurt in the pre-season and has been biding his time to get back on the field. He might end up starting against the Texans.

--OG/OT Xavier Nixon (foot) practiced Wednesday and is expected to be available to play Sunday against Houston. Nixon has been inactive the last two weeks.

--OLB Andy Studebaker (hamstring) went through a full workout on Wednesday and should be able to play against the Texans. Studebaker has been bothered by a sore hamstring for the last two weeks.

GAME PLAN: Take care of the football on offense. Be more consistent on defense.

The Colts have had issues hanging on to the football, which along with the team’s slow offensive starts, have put the team behind the eight-ball too much in recent weeks. That can’t be allowed to continue. Indianapolis had to do a much better of controlling the tempo and completing scoring drives.

Defensively, the Colts need to play a more complete game against Houston. The Texans figure to be fired up to finally get a win in Indianapolis. And to tighten up the AFC South race as well. Forcing turnovers and not allowing Houston to control the game on the ground will be crucial.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Texans DE J.J. Watt.

Luck and Watt had a memorable first meeting this season in Houston. While the Indianapolis signal caller started fast and eventually won the game, Watt was a one-man wrecking crew. He batted down passes, harassed Luck all evening ad generally made life very tough.

--Texans QB Ryan Fitzpatrick vs. Colts pass defense.

Fitzpatrick is back as Houston’s starting quarterback. He began the season in that position but had been benched in favor of Ryan Mallett, who suffered a season-ending injury a couple of weeks ago. Now he gets a chance to shine against Indianapolis, a team that he has traditionally played well against. The Colts defense has sacked 35 opposing quarterbacks this year and has picked off 11 passes.