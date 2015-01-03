Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

The Indianapolis Colts finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and posted their second straight and ninth overall) AFC South title, but the jury remains out on just how good this team is.

In laymen’s terms, the Colts remain very much a work in progress at this late date.

Injuries have forced Indianapolis to consider starting its 11th offensive line configuration of the season. The patchwork offensive line has hindered the Colts’ ability to run the football on a consistent basis as well as to provide quarterback Andrew Luck with adequate pass protection.

The Colts will be without right guard Hugh Thornton on Sunday because of a right shoulder injury.

Injuries kept Thornton from playing in four of the Colts’ final five regular-season games. He left the regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans with a shoulder injury.

Also missing will be right tackle Gosder Cherilus, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Colts coach Chuck Pagano didn’t indicate Friday how the offensive line would compensate for the missing players but said it’s possible that Joe Reitz could start at right tackle and Lance Louis at right guard.

Six of Louis’ seven starts this season came at right guard. Reitz has been out for the past three games with an ankle injury but practiced this week.

Injuries in the offensive backfield have led to former third-stringer Daniel “Boom” Herron to start the final two regular-season games ahead of Trent Richardson, who continues to battle consistency. Former starter Ahmad Bradshaw is out for the season with a leg injury.

Veteran wide receiver Reggie Wayne, meanwhile, has battled injuries the last two seasons, which has hurt his effectiveness. Wayne, though, is expected to play Sunday afternoon when the Colts take the field at Lucas Oil Stadium against Cincinnati in an AFC wild-card playoff game.

“I think you’d love to be 100 percent from a health standpoint. That’s probably the only thing right now that worries you a little bit is the health of your football team. We’re not 100 percent. You’re never going to be at this time of year,” head coach Chuck Pagano said.

“We got a few a guys nicked up in [the Tennessee] game, but you’re never going to be 100 percent. I love where this team is at. I love their mind set. They’re focused. They’re dialed in. Obviously very amped up and excited for this first round.”

Indianapolis’ offense has been off its stride a bit since early December, although the Colts still lead the league with an average of 305.9 passing yards per game. Offensive turnovers have been a big issue over the last month as well the ability to convert in crucial third-down situations.

So, knowing all the issues that have faced Pagano’s team in recent weeks, can the Colts finally flip the switch and make a long post-season run?

“They did a good job of taking care of the football [at Tennessee] and then a pretty clean game as far as the penalties go. We’ll keep stressing it. We’ll keep emphasizing it, we’ll keep working the fundamentals and techniques of taking care of the football and securing the thing, and then continue to emphasize eliminate the friendly fire,” he stressed.

While the ultimate goal is to win the Super Bowl, just getting both the offensive and defensive units back in synch would be a good thing.

“You know what our goal is and it’s everybody’s goal at the start of the year. Now there’s 12 teams that are in [the playoffs] and we’re one of those 12,” Pagano said.

“So we feel fortunate about that. But we have to take care of business first. That all starts this week with Cincinnati. If you don’t do that, then you aren’t going to take the next step. We’re glad to be in, but we’re never satisfied.”

SERIES HISTORY: 29th meeting overall. Colts lead regular-season series, 17-10. The franchise is also 1-0 in post-season games, having posted a 17-0 victory at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium on Dec. 26, 1970. The Colts won the regular-season meeting earlier this year, taking a 27-0 decision at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 19, 2014. Indianapolis’ offense rushed for 171 yards, which marked its second-highest total of the season. The Colts defense limited Cincinnati to 1-of-13 on third-down and 135 total net yards in the game. Indianapolis has won eight of the last 10 meetings with the Bengals. Indianapolis has only lost to Cincinnati once since moving to Indianapolis in 1984, posting a 24-21 overtime victory in 1995. As for their only previous post-season matchup in 1970, former Colts QB Johnny Unitas had touchdown passes to Roy Jefferson and Ed Hinton while the Baltimore defense limited the Bengals to 63 yards rushing and 76 yards passing. RB Norm Bulaich had 116 yards on 25 carries.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--Indianapolis has recorded an 11-6 record in home post-season games and is 9-16 on the road. The Colts, however, are 7-4 in home post-season games since the start of the 2000 season.

--The Colts have an all-time post-season record of 20-22 (.476), which ranks as the 18th-best winning percentage in NFL history. Their 20 wins place Indianapolis in a tie for the ninth-most in the NFL.

--Indianapolis could have 17 players (nine defensive, eight offensive) making their post-season debuts Sunday against the Bengals. KR/PR Josh Cribbs (10) and ILB D‘Qwell Jackson (9) have played the most years of anyone on the team without making an appearance in the playoffs.

--PK Adam Vinatieri (27), WR Reggie Wayne (18), QB Matt Hasselbeck (11) and OLB Shaun Phillips (11) have made the most post-season appearances on the Colts’ roster. As a team, the Colts have played in a combined 179 post-season games (91 starts).

--The Colts are 6-9 and have a 68-66 regular-season record against current AFC playoff teams.

--The Colts are 2-4 against teams that made the 2014 NFL playoffs and 4-5 against teams with winning records. Indianapolis defeated the Bengals (27-0) and Baltimore (20-13) while losing to Denver (31-24), Pittsburgh (51-34), New England (42-20) and Dallas (42-7).

--Indianapolis goes into the playoffs winning five of its last six games. The team, though, hasn’t played its best in those wins and had perhaps its worst performance of the season in a loss at Dallas three weeks ago.

--Despite the team’s late season struggles, Colts owner Jim Irsay is still looking for big things from the team during the playoffs.

“We feel we’re better, more talented than the last two years. But we have to go out and prove that,” Irsay told the Associated Press. He still had faith in what the Colts can achieve.

“It wasn’t only that we lost [to New England, among others]. It was the way we lost. But I like the way we’ve gathered ourselves.”

--Head coach Chuck Pagano is ready to for the post-season to get started.

”Do we want to take the next step? Yes. Do we want to reach the Super Bowl that’s going to be played in Arizona? Yes,“ Pagano said. ”We’re glad to be in. But never satisfied until we hoist that thing,“ he added, referring to the Lombardi Trophy].”

BY THE NUMBERS: 8 -- Indianapolis is the first team in NFL history to have two tight ends (Dwayne Allen, Coby Fleener) with eight or more touchdown receptions in the same season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “If I had to answer right now, I’ll be back if they have me. They can always look to replace you.” Colts veteran WR Reggie Wayne when asked on his weekly radio show if he will play in Indianapolis next season. Wayne, who has battled injuries the last two seasons, is in his 14th year with the franchise after being a first-round draft choice in 2001.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

OFFICIAL FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

CINCINNATI BENGALS

--OUT: WR Dane Sanzenbacher (concussion, placed on injured reserve earlier in week), WR James Wright (knee).

--DOUBTFUL: WR A.J. Green (concussion)

--QUESTIONABLE: TE Jermaine Gresham (back), RB Cedric Peerman (concussion, shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--OUT: G Hugh Thornton (shoulder).

--DOUBTFUL: C A.Q. Shipley (ankle).

--QUESTIONABLE: RB Trent Richardson (illness).

--PROBABLE: TE Dwayne Allen (knee), WR Joshua Cribbs (not injury related), LB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring), G Joe Reitz (ankle), LB Erik Walden (knee), WR Reggie Wayne (groin), LB Bjoern Werner (shoulder)

The Colts have been forced to play mix-and-match along the offensive line over the last month of the regular season.

Injuries to Hugh Thornton (guard), A.Q. Shipley (center/guard), Gosder Cherilus (tackle), and Joe Reitz (guard/tackle) have forced the Indianapolis coaching staff to be inventive.

The Colts have been forced to utilize players in more than one position in order to field a starting offensive line.

“Injuries at this point of the season are just something that you have to deal with,” head coach Chuck Pagano said. “We’re fortunate in that we have a lot of guys who can play more than one position.”

PLAYER NOTES

--PK Adam Vinatieri will be making his 28th career post-season appearance against Cincinnati on Sunday. That’s just one game behind former NFL WR Jerry Rice. Vinatieri has only missed the playoffs four times and only once (2011) in the last dozen years.

He has scored the most field goals (51), extra points (60) and total points in NFL post-season history (213).

--WR Reggie Wayne has 92 post-season receptions, second only to WR Jerry Rice (151). Wayne’s 1,242 post-season receiving yards rank fourth behind Rice, Michael Irvin and Cliff Branch. His nine career post-season touchdowns ties him with Larry Fitzgerald, Andre Reed and Lynn Swann for fourth all-time behind Jerry Rice’s 22, John Stallworth’s 12 and a group of Fred Biletnikoff, Antonio Freeman, Randy Moss and Hines Ward with 10.

--P Pat McAfee ranks first in post-season NFL history in career punting average (46.4) and second in net average, minimum 25 punts (40.7).

--Rookie OLB Jonathan Newsome was named as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee last Sunday. Newsome had a career-high eight tackles (seven solo), tied a personal-best with two sacks and added a forced fumble.

Newsome, a fifth-round pick last spring, ended the regular season 34 total tackles and a team-leading 6.5 sacks along with three forced fumbles. His sack total ranked third in franchise history for rookies and was the second-highest among NFL rookies in 2014. Newsome is the first rookie to lead the team in sacks since Dwight Freeney in 2002.

--OG Hugh Thornton (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday. Thornton was a pre-game inactive at Tennessee last week. He probably won’t be cleared to play Sunday against the Bengals.

--C A.Q. Shipley (ankle) was held out of Wednesday’s workout. Shipley probably won’t be available to play against the Bengals on Sunday. He was hurt against Tennessee last week and did not return to the game.

--S Sergio Brown (hand) practiced Wednesday and should be able to play against Cincinnati on Sunday. Brown was hurt against the Titans last week but received a negative MRI after the game.

--TE Dwayne Allen (knee) went through Wednesday’s workout and may be available to play this week against Cincinnati. Allen has been sidelined since he was hurt at Dallas three weeks ago. He did not play at Tennessee last week.

--OT Gosder Cherilus (groin) had limited work during Wednesday’s practice session and then was placed on injured reserve.

--OG David Arkin was moved from the Colts’ practice squad to the active roster. Arkin, originally drafted by Dallas 110th overall in the 2011 draft, played in one career NFL game, for Miami in 2013. Arkin, only the third player in Missouri State history to be named All MVC four times, also spent time with Dallas and Seattle.

--WR Kadron Boone was signed to the practice squad.

--OLB Bjoern Werner (shoulder) returned for Wednesday’s workout. Werner missed the Tennessee game last week. It’s hoped that Werner will be cleared to start against Cincinnati. That decision, though, wn’t be made until later this week.

--ILB Jerrell Freeman (hamstring) went through Wednesday’s practice session. Freeman was a pregame inactive for the Tennessee game last week. He did not play at Tennessee last week. Freeman should be given the green light to start against the Bengals on Sunday.

--OG/OT Joe Reitz (ankle) practiced Wednesday. Reitz was hurt at Cleveland on Dec. 7 and missed the following three games. Reitz may be cleared to play against Cincinnati on Sunday.

--KR/PR Josh Cribbs (rest) did not practice Wednesday. Cribbs is expected to play Sunday against Cincinnati. He should return for Thursday’s workout.

GAME PLAN: Play smart. No turnovers. Be aggressive on defense.

The Colts need to get back to playing like they were in the middle of the season. Indianapolis has lost some of its aggressiveness on both sides of the ball. And injuries have played a large role in that.

But with the post-season starting, the Colts have to become the aggressor once again. Start fast on offense, control the tempo, keep Cincinnati’s offense off the field. Don’t settle for field goals when it the red zone. Punch the ball into the end zone. Find a way to get the running game going.

Defensively, Indianapolis wants to get after the quarterback, be able to force mental and physical mistakes. The Colts can’t afford to be passive on defense. Get off on the field on third down.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts QB Andrew Luck vs. Bengals pass rush.

Luck was sacked 27 times during the regular season and twice in the team’s Oct. 19 win over Cincinnati. DE Carlos Dunlap has registered a team-leading eight sacks for the Bengals. As a team, Cincinnati has 20 total sacks.

--Bengals RB Jeremy Hill vs. Colts run defense.

Hill has become the workhorse of the Cincinnati running game over the last half of the season. He played sparingly the first time the Colts and Bengals faced off on Oct. 19. But since then, the rookie has been on a hot streak. Hill led Cincinnati with 1,124 yards and nine touchdowns this year. Indianapolis ended the regular-season with the league’s 18th-ranked run defense, allowing an average of 113.4 yards per game.