Indianapolis Colts - TeamReport

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - INSIDE SLANT

Indianapolis Colts Matt Hasselbeck was listed as probable for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, head coach Chuck Pagano said Friday.

Pagano confirmed Hasselbeck will get the start after leaving the previous two games with injuries.

The 40-year-old Hasselbeck returned to practice Thursday after he aggravated his injured ribs in last Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has been battling neck, ribs and shoulder injuries that were worsened during the game.

“He’s a tough S-O-you know what. We are going to protect our butts off for him,” Pagano said of Hasselbeck.

The Colts are at least a week away from getting Andrew Luck back at quarterback. Luck is still recovering from a lacerated kidney and an abdominal tear.

NFL journeyman backup Charlie Whitehurst has seen mop-up action in both of the Colts’ blowout losses the last two weeks.

The winner of Sunday’s game between the two 6-7 teams takes over first place in the AFC South with two games left. If the Colts win, they will hold any tiebreaker by virtue of a season sweep of the Texans.

As it stands now, coach Chuck Pagano isn’t sure who is going start at quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

It might be Matt Hasselbeck, who is 4-1 as a starter while filling in Andrew Luck. It might be NFL journeyman backup Charlie Whitehurst, who has seen mop up action in both of the Colts’ blowout losses the last two weeks.

One thing is certain though. Luck, who is still recovering from a lacerated kidney and an abdominal tear, will not be in uniform at Lucas Oil Stadium when Indianapolis and Houston vie for first place in the AFC South.

While the team’s 2012 first-round draft pick returned for a limited practice routine Wednesday, he saw only work in individual and seven-on-seven drills. Luck did not participate in the full team drills.

Hasselbeck didn’t practice either because of a rib injury, but the Colts head coach remains somewhat optimistic that he will be able to practice Thursday and eventually start against Houston.

“Matt’s just banged up right now,” Pagano said, although he was quick to add that Indianapolis will have Whitehurst ready to go just in case. Indianapolis might be forced to sign second-year quarterback Alex Tanney from the practice squad if Hasselbeck is unable to play against the Texans.

The Colts may also get starting left offensive tackle Anthony Castonzo back from a knee injury that has sidelined him for the last three games. But injuries continue to haunt the team.

There were 13 players who either didn’t practice or were limited on Wednesday.

Pagano, though, is not about to concede anything to the injury bug. Not with first place on the line when Houston comes to Indianapolis. Both teams are 6-7 for the season and are tied for first place in the division.

The Colts have the tiebreaker after a 27-20 road win on Oct. 8.

With a win, along with a combination of Indianapolis victories and Texans loses over the final two weeks of the regular season, the Colts could end up clinching their 10th AFC South championship.

A loss, however, would put Pagano’s team behind the 8-ball in terms of making a fourth-straight trip to the playoffs.

”We have a great opportunity,“ Pagano said. ”As bad as it may seem -- the record, the ups, the downs, the ebbs and flows, the highs and lows, however you want to state it -- we still have an opportunity to accomplish all our goals.

“There won’t be anybody other than the coaches and players and everybody inside these walls, inside this building on West 56th Street (in Indianapolis) that will give us any hope. Give us any chance of (winning on Sunday). But we’ve got a job to do.”

Pagano said that his players understand what’s at stake in this week’s game with the Texans.

”They understand the circumstances,“ Pagano said. ”We all do. Playing at home, division rival, division game, division on the line. I don’t know how you cannot get up for this contest.

“Guys will say, ‘Well, you can look at the last (losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville) and this, that and the other.’ These guys will show up, I promise you. They will prepare. They will work. And they will show up and they will play their butts off on Sunday.”

SERIES HISTORY: 28th regular-season meeting. Colts lead series, 23-4. Indianapolis has won the last six in a row and eight of the last 10 meetings with the Texans. The Colts have yet to lose to Houston in games played in Indianapolis, going 6-0 at the Hoosier/RCA Dome and are 7-0 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 10-4 in games played at Reliant/NRG Stadium in Houston. The Colts posted a 27-20 win over Houston at NRG Stadium this year (10/8/15) as backup quarterback Matt Hasselbeck threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Andre Johnson had six receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Indianapolis also won 17-10 in the last meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium on 12/14/14 as quarterback Andrew Luck threw for 187 yards and two touchdowns. The Colts also posted a 19-16 win over Houston at Lucas Oil Stadium (12/22/11) in which Indianapolis posted a 2-14 record (1-13 when the game was played) and the Texans (10-4) won the AFC South title. Colts coach Chuck Pagano is 6-1 career-wise against Houston. Texans head coach Bill O‘Brien is 0-3 against Indianapolis.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - NOTES, QUOTES

--In his last two starts against Houston, quarterback Matt Hasselbeck is 2-0 with 510 passing yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions for a 108.2 passer rating. Hasselbeck has a 3-3 career won-loss record against the Texans, completing 109-of-174 passes for 1,222 yards with nine touchdowns, six interceptions and a career 86.4 passer rating.

--Quarterback Andrew Luck is 5-1 career-wise when playing against his hometown Texans. Luck has completed 107-of-205 passes for 1,385 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions along with a 90.4 passer rating in those games, but he won’t play this week.

--Colts quarterbacks to beat Houston during the 13-0 streak: Peyton Manning, Andrew Luck, Dan Orlovsky and Matt Hasselbeck. Texans quarterbacks to lose in Indy during the 0-13 streak: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Case Keenum, Matt Schaub, T.J. Yates, Sage Rosenfels, and David Carr.

--It appears as if starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo may be cleared to play Sunday against the Houston. What’s it been like sitting out the last several weeks after suffering a knee injury against Atlanta on Nov. 22.

”I’ve played in so many games, you almost take it for granted that the next game is coming up and it’s almost a robotic/mechanical thing,“ Castonzo said. ”Sometimes you forget about how much you love the game.

“Being out a few weeks, watching our guys come in from practice and come in from games and have that stress from a game on Sunday. That thing that you really look forward to, you really miss it. ”

--With all the rumors about his potential job security and his team’s struggles over the past two weeks, how is Colts coach Chuck Pagano holding up?

“You know, when I spent 26 days in the hospital in 2012 (with leukemia), that was tough. This is nothing. I‘m holding up great,” Pagano said.

“I mean, there’s stress. I go home and if things aren’t right, I’ve got stress at home. Yeah, that comes with the job. But we all know what we signed up for. What are you going to do? So what? Now what? They can’t eat you. They can fire you, but they can’t eat you.”

Pagano said Monday that his Colts aren’t the only NFL team that is going through quarterback injury issues.

“We’re not the only ones pregnant right now,” he said.

BY THE NUMBERS: 9 -- The Colts have won nine of the 13 division titles since the inception of the AFC South in 2002.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You go back, you go to work, prepare, you grind, you don’t change anything, you clean up what you need to clean up. It’s a matter of believing. It’s a matter of trust and staying the course.” -- Colts coach Chuck Pagano, on how he and his team are approaching preparations for the Houston game after consecutive blowout losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

-----------------------------------------------

NFL Team Report - Indianapolis Colts - STRATEGY AND PERSONNEL

FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

HOUSTON TEXANS

--Out: DT Christian Covington (ankle), QB Brian Hoyer (concussion)

--Probable: RB Alfred Blue (back), LB Max Bullough (shoulder), LB Jadeveon Clowney (hamstring), LB Brian Cushing (hip), S Quintin Demps (groin), TE Ryan Griffin (ankle), CB Kareem Jackson (ankle), C Ben Jones (hand), LB Whitney Mercilus (back), RB Chris Polk (knee), DE J.J. Watt (hand)

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

--Out: S Colt Anderson (ankle), QB Andrew Luck (abdomen, kidney), CB D‘Joun Smith (knee)

--Questionable: WR Donte Moncrief (toe), CB Gregory Toler (knee, hamstring)

The Colts promoted cornerback Tay Glover-Wright Thursday to the 53-man roster.

To make room for Glover-Wright, Indianapolis waived outside linebacker Daniel Adongo.

Glover-Wright was signed to the practice squad on Oct. 5.

Adongo played in five NFL games and has one special teams tackle.

The Colts brought back inside linebacker Andy Studebaker to the active roster while waiving guard Todd Herremans and rookie inside linebacker Amarlo Herrera.

Studebaker(6-3, 255) played two seasons, 2013-14, with Indianapolis and five seasons, 2008-12, with Kansas City. After Indianapolis’ special teams coverage issues the last two weeks, Studebaker returns to help. He had been a key special teams performer for the Colts the last two seasons.

Indianapolis also placed running back Josh Robinson on the practice squad injured reserve list. Robinson’s injury was not disclosed. Running back LaDarius Perkins (5-10, 195) was added to the practice squad.

Perkins played for Brooklyn in the FXFL in 2015 and Omaha in the FXFL in 2014. He has also spent time with Pittsburgh’s practice squad after he was originally signed by Green Bay as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

PLAYER NOTES

--The Colts signed defensive tackle Kelcy Quarles to the practice squad on Friday.

The 6-foot-4, 312--pound Quarles most recently spent time on the New England Patriots’ practice squad before being released on Dec. 15. He also spent time on the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad this season. Quarles re-joins Indianapolis after spending the entire 2015 offseason and training camp with the team. He was waived during final cuts on Sept. 5 before joining the Browns.

Quarles was first signed to the Colts’ active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad in September 2014. He played in two games and recorded one tackle, one sack and one pass defensed.

--QB Charlie Whitehurst got more work with the Colts’ first-team offense during Wednesday’s practice session. If Hasselbeck is not cleared to play against Houston on Sunday, Whitehurst would get the call as the Colts’ starting quarterback. If he were to play, it would match the 2011 season when three quarterbacks (Kerry Collins, Curtis Painter and Dan Orlovsky) all started during the season.

--QB Andrew Luck (kidney/abdominal) will not play Sunday against Houston. Luck went through individual drills and seven on seven work during Wednesday’s practice. He did not practice with the full team. Luck has yet to be cleared to fully participate in practice. There is no word on when Luck will be given the green light to fully take part in a practice session.

--ILB D‘Qwell Jackson (quad) was held out of Thursday’s workout. Jackson had limited practice on Wednesday. He is still expected to start Sunday against Houston. Jackson has battled s sore quad for the past several weeks.

--CB Greg Toler (knee/hamstring) was elevated to limited practice Thursday. Toler had been held out of Wednesday’s workout. He did not play in last week’s game at Jacksonville and did not practice last week prior to the Jaguars game. Toler is expected to be a game-time decision on Sunday.

--CB D‘Joun Smith (knee) went through limited practice Wednesday. Smith missed the first half of the season with a knee injury. He has seen limited playing time in each of the past four games. Smith is expected to play Sunday against Houston.

GAME PLAN

--Back to basics.

The Colts have allowed the last two games -- road losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville -- to get out of hand. So Indianapolis is going to look to try and get its offense going early. Especially the ground game. It won’t be easy, however, going against Houston’s defensive front.

Whoever starts at quarterback will determine just how aggressive the Colts are going to be on offense.

Defensively, Indianapolis has to be able to get pressure on the Texans’ quarterback and be able to force turnovers. The Colts can’t allow Houston to control the tempo of the game.

MATCHUPS TO WATCH

--Colts RB Frank Gore vs. Texans run defense.

If Indianapolis ever needed Gore and the Colts running game to win the battle, it’s going to be on Sunday. With the team’s quarterback situation still in doubt, being able to run the football consistently will probably be the difference between winning and losing. Houston has the NFL’s 19th ranked run defense. Indianapolis has the league’s 16th ranked run offense. Something has to give.

--Texans DE J.J. Watt vs. Colts pass protection.

Watt is the NFL’s best defensive player and has been a wrecking ball in the series with Indianapolis over the past several seasons. In his last 18 games, Watt has recorded 24.5 sacks, forced three fumbles, has a fumble recovery, a safety, and seven passes broken up. He’s even caught a touchdown pass on offense. Indianapolis has allowed 31 sacks this season. The ability to pass protect against the likes of Watt will be crucial to the Colts’ offensive success.