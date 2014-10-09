Preview: Colts at Texans

The Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans already have separated themselves from the AFC South pack as they prepare for a first-place showdown Thursday night in Houston. “The division games are huge. I think everybody that has played in the league knows that and really understands how much they mean,” Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick told reporters. “There is an added emphasis on this week, for sure, especially with it being Indianapolis.” The defending division champion Colts have won nine straight against AFC South rivals dating to 2012.

The Colts have won three straight after dropping their first two games by a combined 10 points, and their defense has been impressive during the winning streak. They’ll try to continue that trend against a Houston offense that has struggled to find consistency, particularly in the passing game. The Colts have won three straight meetings and 20 of 24 all-time.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: Colts -2.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE COLTS (3-2): The defense has been a pleasant surprise in Indianapolis, holding three straight opponents under 350 total yards and forcing three turnovers in each contest. That unit turned in a strong effort in Sunday’s 20-13 home win over Baltimore, helping the Colts overcome four turnovers. The Colts hope last week’s offensive miscues were an anomaly and look for a bounce-back effort from quarterback Andrew Luck, who threw two interceptions against the Ravens but is aiming for his fourth straight 300-yard passing game.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (3-2): Fitzpatrick has been inconsistent in his first year with Houston, but he has excelled in two home starts against the Colts, compiling 377 yards with four TDs and no interceptions for a 116.6 rating. Running back Arian Foster also has enjoyed facing Indianapolis — he has 752 rushing yards and six TDs in six meetings, including a career-high 231 yards and three scores in 2010. Houston’s defense has given up big yardage totals all season but has bailed itself out with a league-best 12 takeaways.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Indianapolis WR Reggie Wayne (13,950) needs 55 receiving yards to pass James Lofton for eighth on the NFL’s all-time list.

2. Houston WR Andre Johnson needs 19 receiving yards to become the 15th player in NFL history to reach 13,000.

3. The Colts are 11-1-1 all-time on Thursday, including a 7-0 mark since 2007.

PREDICTION: Colts 27, Texans 23