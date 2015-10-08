Preview: Colts at Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are hoping Andrew Luck will be back under center when they visit the struggling Houston Texans on Thursday night in an AFC South matchup. Luck missed the first game of his career in last week’s 16-13 overtime win over Jacksonville due an injured right shoulder, but Colts coach Chuck Pagano said his quarterback is “trending in the right direction.”

Luck told reporters he is not giving any “credence” to a report that he is dealing with a subluxation of his throwing shoulder and said he is preparing to start against Houston. “I don’t think I’m necessarily where I would want to be today in a perfect, perfect world. But better every day,” Luck said. The Texans are having quarterback issues of their own, but coach Bill O‘Brien said he is sticking with Ryan Mallett, who replaced Brian Hoyer after Week 1. Indianapolis has won five in a row over the Texans and 15 straight against division opponents.

TV: 8:25 p.m. ET, CBS, NFL Network. LINE: Off. O/U: Off

ABOUT THE COLTS (2-2): Wide receiver Andre Johnson was a dominant force during a 12-year tenure with the Texans, racking up 1,012 career receptions, but he has labored in his first season with Indianapolis and does not have a catch in either of his past two games. Running back Frank Gore is also off to a slow start with the Colts, who survived three missed field goals by the Jaguars before prevailing last week behind 40-year-old quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. Indianapolis’ defense has been vulnerable through the air, allowing 268 yards passing per game while registering only five sacks.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (1-3): Mallett was benched in favor of Hoyer during last week’s 48-21 loss at Atlanta after completing 12-of-27 passes for a season-low 150 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. O‘Brien also is sticking with Mallett despite the fact that he owns a completion percentage of 51.8 percent. Arian Foster made his season debut after returning from groin surgery, but failed to provide a lift to the ground game with only 10 yards rushing on eight carries. Third-year wideout DeAndre Hopkins has 31 catches and is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Colts can break the Miami Dolphins’ record for consecutive division wins set in 1972-73.

2. Texans DE J.J. Watt has four sacks on the season and 15 overall in his last nine games.

3. Luck is 5-1 versus Houston, throwing for 1,385 yards with 14 TDs and three interceptions.

PREDICTION: Colts 23, Texans 20