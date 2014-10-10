Colts hold off Texans’ comeback bid

HOUSTON -- Andrew Luck addressed the mental fortitude required to muster a focused effort during a short week of preparation, the process of deceiving the mind in order to open a game with zeal instead of lethargy a mere four days after last taking the field.

The Indianapolis quarterback came out firing Thursday, pacing the Colts to a four-score, first-quarter lead before they held off a furious Houston Texans rally for a 33-28 victory at NRG Stadium.

Luck passed for 370 yards and three touchdowns, and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton just missed eclipsing the franchise record with 223 receiving yards. The Colts (4-2) led 24-0 after the first quarter before Houston mounted a comeback, showing the value of their preparation.

”We treated those walkthroughs with the same enthusiasm as we treat any other practice,“ Luck said. ”And when you look at the recent history of Thursday night games, teams go on the road and struggle, and we didn’t want to do that. I think we were good enough to get off to that fast start, which always helps.

“It takes focus. It takes a belief that this isn’t a short week; this is a regular week. You almost have to trick yourself into it, and guys bought in and did it.”

Luck and Hilton connected on a critical 33-yard touchdown late in the third quarter, a scoring play that supplied the Colts with a 33-21 lead following a failed two-point conversion attempt.

The cushion proved vital, especially after Texans defensive end J.J. Watt returned a Luck fumbled snap 45 yards for a touchdown with 10:46 left in the fourth quarter. Watt finished with seven tackles, four quarterback hits, three passes defensed and two sacks, but it was his third touchdown of the season that pulled Houston within 33-28.

The Texans (3-3) fumbled to cap their final two drives.

Wide receiver Andre Johnson lost the ball in Colts territory with 4:38 to play. Indianapolis cornerback Vontae Davis forced the fumble, and safety Mike Adams recovered.

With just under two minutes remaining, Texans quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was stripped by Colts rush linebacker Bjoern Werner while scrambling in the pocket. Linebacker D‘Qwell Jackson recovered to seal the victory.

“Frustrated but optimistic,” Watt said of the comeback and defeat. “You give a team a 24-point lead like that, it would be pretty easy to shut it down and say, ‘OK, that’s a tough loss.’ But we fought, we gave it a good shot, a good run, but in the end we didn’t make enough plays.”

The Colts extended their AFC South winning streak to 10 games while improving to 8-0 on Thursday NFL Network contests, 7-0 on the road.

“We’re in first place, I know that,” Colts coach Chuck Pagano said. “Sole possession in the (AFC) South, which is a great feeling.”

Texans running back Arian Foster rushed 20 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzpatrick went 15-for-23 for 212 yards and a score, while Johnson had seven receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Luck completed 25 of 44 passes, nine of them to Hilton. He has passed for 1,987 yards and 17 touchdowns, both NFL-leading totals this season.

While the Texans amassed just 2 total yards in the first quarter, the Colts scored to cap each of their four possessions and set the stage for a blowout victory. Kicker Adam Vinatieri closed the first drive with a 27-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead before the Colts caught the Texans napping with an onside kick recovered by punter/kickoff specialist Pat McAfee.

The Colts followed with three consecutive touchdown drives, the final two ending with Luck scoring strikes of 5 and 4 yards to running back Ahmad Bradshaw and tight end Coby Fleener, respectively. Running back Trent Richardson gave the Colts a 10-0 lead with his 5-yard run one snap after Hilton hauled in a 49-yard pass following the onside kick.

Houston initiated its comeback by covering 80 yards in 11 plays as Johnson snagged a 4-yard pass from Fitzpatrick for a touchdown with 9:43 left in the half.

Just over one minute later, the Texans cut into that 24-7 deficit when linebacker Justin Tuggle picked off a deflected Luck pass three snaps before Foster dashed 12 yards for a touchdown.

“I still think we should have won the game,” Johnson said. “I think my turnover was probably the biggest mistake of the game, took the momentum that we had going down. I really thought we were going to go down and get points.”

NOTES: WR Raymond Berry set the Colts’ single-game receiving record with a 224 yards in 1957 against the Washington Redskins. ... With his PAT at the 10:40 mark of the first quarter, Colts K Adam Vinatieri became the first player in NFL history to score 900 points with two different teams. Vinatieri tallied 1,158 points over 10 seasons with the New England Patriots (1996-2005). ... Texans WR Andre Johnson became the 15th player in NFL history to eclipse 13,000 receiving yards with his 9-yard reception midway through the second quarter. ... Texans LB Mike Mohamed was lost to a calf injury in the first half and did not return.