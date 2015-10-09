Ailing Hasselbeck guides Colts past Texans

HOUSTON -- As his condition deteriorated through the course of a short week of preparation, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Hasselbeck considered the possibility that the bacterial infection that hit him Sunday would prevent him from playing Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

Hasselbeck persevered beyond reasonable measure, though, and in coordination with a fabulous homecoming for receiver Andre Johnson, helped the Colts earn a 27-20 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

Hampered by an illness that rendered him useless Monday and Tuesday and lethargic all day Thursday, Hasselbeck nevertheless completed 18 of 29 passes for 213 yards and two touchdowns, both to Johnson, who was unceremoniously released by the Texans last offseason following 12 incredible seasons with his first franchise.

“It’s a special group in the locker room, and to get the win, that was really my No. 1 goal, just give this team anything that I had, which I didn’t know how much it was,” said Hasselbeck, who started in place of Andrew Luck (shoulder) for a second consecutive game.

“And I felt that way. ‘Hey, I‘m here for one reason, and if Andrew is not able to go, I have to be able to go and get this team a win.'”

Johnson, who caught 64 touchdown passes with the Texans, had scoring grabs of 4 and 2 yards Thursday and finished with six receptions for 77 yards. During the week, he downplayed his return to Houston externally and within the Colts’ locker room, and he remained stoic afterward.

“You can’t really get caught up in what people say,” Johnson said in a veiled reference to the Texans believing he was well past his prime. “I never have, never will. I just always keep playing, and when I feel like I can’t do it no more, then I’ll walk away from the game.”

The Colts (3-2) won their third consecutive game and extended their winning streak within the AFC South to an NFL-record 16 consecutive games. They last lost within the division on Dec. 16, 2012, at Houston.

Colts running back Frank Gore gained 98 yards on 22 carries, including a 3-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter that rebuilt the lead to 20-10 and answered a Texans Hail Mary that closed the first half.

Houston quarterback Brian Hoyer, who entered midway through the second quarter, engineered four scoring drives and threw for 312 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-31 passing. However, his interception with 1:45 to play, the second pick of the game for Colts safety Mike Adams, sealed the loss.

“Some good, some bad,” Hoyer said of his performance. “I’ve got to watch some film and see obviously the last play. It was a pretty bad decision. Tried to throw it away and play on fourth down. That’s not the greatest decision in the world, but I think there was obviously some good too.”

Houston (1-4) also was undone by 13 penalties for 125 yards.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins finished with 11 catches for 169 yards.

Keyed by an interception from Adams that stalled a promising Texans opening drive, the Colts discovered a quick rhythm and scored to close three consecutive possessions to take a 13-0 lead.

Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett led a march into the red zone before Adams snagged a deflected pass intended for running back Arian Foster and returned it 38 yards. Five plays later, kicker Adam Vinatieri nailed the first of his two first-half field goals, a 48-yarder for a 3-0 lead at the 6:28 mark.

On their second possession, the Colts covered 60 yards in six plays, with Johnson capping that march with a four-yard scoring grab, his first career touchdown against Houston. It wasn’t until Vinatieri drilled a 42-yard field goal on the ensuing Colts possession that the Texans mounted their comeback, with Hoyer entering to lead a 12-play, 62-yard drive culminating in a Nick Novak field goal.

Mallett departed with an injury midway through the second quarter but was clearly available to play soon thereafter.

Hoyer ensured that he would be the Texans’ quarterback in the second half with his 42-yard scoring pass to rookie wide receiver Jaelen Strong on the final snap of the second quarter, a Hail Mary that capped a nine-play, 95-yard blitz over just 1:16 and cut the Colts’ lead to 13-10 at the intermission.

Foster left the game in the first half. He was taken to the locker room to be tested for a head injury. When trainers claimed Foster’s helmet, he was visibly upset, spiking a plastic Gatorade drink carrier near the Houston bench.

Foster returned to action in the third quarter and finished with 19 carries for 41 yards. His earlier frustration was emblematic of the team.

“It’s not good,” Texans coach Bill O‘Brien said of the 1-4 start. “I wouldn’t even know how to describe it, but it’s not good, and we have to figure it out.”

NOTES: The Colts re-signed QB Josh Johnson to the active roster as security in case Andrew Luck could not play. Luck, despite practicing Tuesday, was inactive for a second consecutive game. Johnson served as the backup to Matt Hasselbeck. ... With starters Cecil Shorts III and Nate Washington both sidelined by injuries, the Texans started rookie WR Keith Mumphery while another rookie, Jaelen Strong, saw his first action of the season after being inactive over the opening four games. Strong caught two touchdown passes.