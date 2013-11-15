Colts 30, Titans 27: Andrew Luck threw for 232 yards and ran for a touchdown as visiting Indianapolis erased a 14-point deficit to take control of the AFC South.

Donald Brown rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns and the Colts (7-3) scored a pair of TDs 57 seconds apart in the third quarter to open a three-game lead over Tennessee (4-6) in the division. Tight end Coby Fleener had career highs with eight catches for 107 yards and Adam Vinatieri kicked three field goals as the Colts improved to 8-0 after a loss under Luck.

Chris Johnson rushed for 86 yards and two scores and Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 222 yards and a late touchdown pass to tight end Delanie Walker to draw the Titans within 30-27. Indianapolis, however, recovered the onside kick to seal its fourth straight win and ninth in 10 meetings against Tennessee.

The Titans came out with a purpose and scored on their first two possessions to grab a 14-0 lead. Johnson burst through a huge hole and raced 30 yards down the right side to cap the first drive and bulled in from 7 yards out with 4:07 left in the opening quarter to help Tennessee take a 17-6 halftime edge.

The Colts stormed back as Brown scored on a 6-yard run on the opening possession of the second half and, after the Titans fumbled the ensuing kickoff, Luck scored on an 11-yard run for a 20-17 lead. Vinatieri nailed a 50-yarder with 87 seconds left in the third before Rob Bironas’ 38-yarder pulled Tennessee within 23-20 with 11:39 to play, but Indianapolis put the game away with an 11-play drive capped by Brown’s second TD.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Luck’s third-quarter rushing TD was the ninth in his two seasons, the most by an AFC quarterback in that span. ... Walker had 10 catches for 91 yards and WR Kendall Wright had nine receptions for 80 yards for Tennessee, which lost for the fifth time in six games. ... Vinatieri’s two field goals marked the only scoring in the opening 30 minutes for the Colts, who have been outscored 66-9 in the first half of their last three games.