Colts cruise into playoffs with win No. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Other than a few injuries, coach Chuck Pagano saw a lot to like from his Indianapolis Colts’ last game before the AFC playoffs.

On the other hand, the Tennessee Titans couldn’t even win for losing.

Quarterback Andrew Luck threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns in a half of action Sunday as two-time AFC South champion Indianapolis cruised to a 27-10 win at half-full LP Field.

Despite sustaining injuries along the offensive line, the secondary and at wide receiver, the Colts (11-5) outgained Tennessee 378-192 and gave up just nine first downs. Indianapolis, which will be the AFC’s No. 4 playoff seed and host the Cincinnati Bengals (10-5-1) on Sunday, never trailed en route to its seventh straight win over the Titans.

Wide receiver Reggie Wayne was helped to the sideline with a groin injury after an 80-yard catch-and-run, and Indianapolis lost two starting offensive linemen.

“I‘m extremely proud of the guys and what we’ve accomplished, with three 11-win seasons,” Pagano said of his first three seasons as coach. “I think we did a lot of good things out there today. Our defense was solid all day.”

While the shorthanded Titans aren’t exactly a litmus test for a playoff-bound squad, the Colts’ defense created consistent pressure on quarterback Charlie Whitehurst. Indianapolis notched four sacks and seven other hits on Whitehurst, who completed just 12 of 28 passes for 72 yards before backup Jordan Palmer relieved him late in the game.

It was the 10th straight loss for Tennessee, which appeared to be in position to claim the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on April 30. But Tampa Bay came from ahead to lose 23-20 to New Orleans, matching the Titans’ 2-14 record and earning the No. 1 choice due to a weaker strength of schedule.

“For us to run into a disaster the way we did wasn’t great for none of us,” Tennessee defensive tackle Sammie Hill said. “But no one can say we stopped fighting or working hard. If we keep working hard in the offseason and add some players, it can turn either way.”

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Titans might be in position to pick a quarterback who can affect the team as Luck has Indianapolis. Bouncing back from a personal-low 109 yards in last week’s 42-7 loss at Dallas, Luck hit 10-of-16 passes and played to a quarterback rating of 135.4 before taking a second half seat as veteran Matt Hasselbeck mopped up.

Luck’s 7-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cody Fleener made it 7-0 with 2:54 left in the first quarter. Luck then added a 1-yard scoring flip to backup tight end Jack Doyle with 8:54 remaining in the first half.

“It was very important to win this game,” Luck said. “I saw some good stuff out there from the offense. We’ll enjoy it for a couple of hours and then start thinking about the playoffs.”

Hasselbeck went 13-of-19 for 155 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Fleener with 3:16 remaining in the game. Placekicker Adam Vinatieri added 23 and 26-yard field goals, although his quest to finish the season without a miss ended when he hooked a 46-yarder in the third quarter after converting 29 in a row.

Tennessee’s points came on Whitehurst’s 6-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Kendall Wright with 5:07 left in the first half and kicker Ryan Succop’s 31-yard field goal at the 4:01 mark of the third quarter.

Pagano will have injury issues along his offensive line to address prior to the playoff opener. Right tackle Gosder Cherilus (groin) was inactive, while left guard A.Q. Shipley (ankle) and right guard Hugh Thornton (shoulder) departed in the third quarter.

“We’ll have to get all those guys in for treatment (Monday) and see where they are,” Pagano said. “But we’ve got a lot of tough guys who got us to this point. I feel a lot better about where we are today than a week ago.”

NOTES: Indianapolis WR Reggie Wayne (groin) left after an 80-yard catch-and-run to the Tennessee 1 in the second quarter and didn’t return. ... Tennessee LT Taylor Lewan (ankle) was one of the Titans’ inactives, as was QB Zach Mettenberger. ... Tennessee P Brett Kern tied George Blanda’s 50-year old franchise record with a 79-yard boot in the second quarter.