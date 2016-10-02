Preview: Cowboys at 49ers

With plenty of fanfare ratcheting up expectations, prize rookie Ezekiel Elliott needed a few weeks to get acclimated to the fast pace of the NFL before erupting for a breakout performance in his last outing. The fourth overall pick of the 2016 draft, Elliott will look to run the Dallas Cowboys to their third straight victory on Sunday when they visit the San Francisco 49ers.

Elliott, tied for second in the NFL with 274 yards, rolled up 140 in Dallas' 31-17 victory over Chicago last Sunday and looks to exploit similar gaping holes in the 49ers' 23rd-ranked rush defense (122.7 yards per game). The former Ohio State star was kept out of the end zone versus the Bears for the first time this season, but fellow rookie Dak Prescott added his second rushing touchdown and threw his first to Dez Bryant (leg) -- who is uncertain to play on Sunday. San Francisco has seen its defense gouged for 83 points over its last two games following a suffocating 28-0 victory over Los Angeles in the season opener. Carlos Hyde rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter of a 37-18 setback to Seattle on Sunday and has an NFL high-tying four scores this season.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -2.5. O/U: 46

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (2-1): While popular nighttime soap-opera "Dallas" took its audience on twists and turns in the 1970s and '80s, Bryant inadvertently did the same this week after fearing the worst and failing to show for an MRI exam on Monday. With questions mounting from the media and rabid fan base, Bryant succumbed to taking the exam two days later and discovered that he is nursing a hairline fracture in his right leg near the knee. Slot receiver Cole Beasley (team-leading 20 catches, 213 yards) and tight end Jason Witten will be tasked with opening up the defense to prevent San Francisco from stacking the box against Elliott.

ABOUT THE 49ERS (1-2): Blaine Gabbert, who has completed only 55.2 percent of his passes this season, was just 14-of-25 for 119 yards and an interception versus the Seahawks. Slot receiver Jeremy Kerley leads the team with 12 receptions, although he has reeled in just five for 53 yards total over his last two games on a San Francisco club struggling to find any form of consistent offense (NFL fourth-worst 292.0 yards per game). Vance McDonald (hip) leads the team with two receiving touchdowns and is hopeful to play after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday while fellow tight end Garrett Celek is dealing with a balky back.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dallas has lost its last six decisions without QB Tony Romo and Bryant in the lineup.

2. San Francisco LB NaVorro Bowman (team-leading 27 tackles) had 11 in the teams' last encounter on Sept. 18, 2011.

3. Cowboys DE Randy Gregory will serve a 10-game suspension for multiple violations of the substance abuse policy, the NFL confirmed on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 23, 49ers 16