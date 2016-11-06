Preview: Cowboys at Browns

The Dallas Cowboys are getting plenty of bang for their considerable buck out of a pair of rookies while the Cleveland Browns have pretty much shot themselves in the foot the entire season. Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott look to continue their impressive seasons as the Cowboys vie for their seventh straight victory on Sunday when they visit the winless Cleveland Browns.

Prescott found the end zone on three occasions (two passing, one rushing) in a 29-23 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday, including a 5-yard touchdown toss to tight end Jason Witten in overtime. Elliott (NFL-leading 799 yards), the fourth overall selection of the 2016 draft, remains hot on the heels of Eric Dickerson in his bid to make good on his shoot-for-the-moon boast to set the league's rushing record. While Elliott, Prescott and Dallas are entertaining loftier goals, Cleveland's focus circles around a simplistic one: winning a game. "If you look at the challenges you could face in this league, it's probably the hardest one, the toughest one," quarterback Josh McCown said on the possibility of enduring a winless season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Cowboys -7. O/U: 48.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (6-1): Prescott is one victory shy from becoming the third rookie quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win seven straight starts (Ben Roethlisberger, 13 in a row in 2004; Kyle Orton, eight consecutive in 2005). A healthy dose of Dez Bryant helped Prescott's cause last week, as the explosive star had 113 receiving yards and a touchdown versus the Eagles in his first game since sustaining a tibial plateau fracture in his right leg on Sept. 25. Fellow wideout Cole Beasley was kept out of the end zone after scoring three touchdowns in his previous two contests.

ABOUT THE BROWNS (0-8): Terrelle Pryor is expected to have some help on the outside in the form of fellow wide receiver Corey Coleman, who will be "full speed ahead" for Sunday's game after sustaining a broken bone in his left hand during practice on Sept. 21. "We all know he is very explosive from the line of scrimmage and also when he gets the ball in his hands," Pryor said of the rookie, who had 104 yards and two touchdowns in his last game in Week 2. Pryor (hamstring), who is expected to play versus Dallas despite being limited in Thursday's practice, had six catches for 101 yards in last Sunday's 31-28 loss to the New York Jets.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Cleveland TE Gary Barnidge has yet to find the end zone this season after mustering a career-best nine touchdown receptions last year.

2. Dallas LB Sean Lee (team-leading 69 tackles) has recorded double digits in tackles in each of his last four games.

3. Browns LB Jamie Collins is expected to play his first game for his new team after being traded from the New England Patriots this week.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 28, Browns 13