Cowboys roll over winless Browns behind Prescott

CLEVELAND -- The rookie show of quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott accounted for all five touchdowns on Sunday, when the Dallas Cowboys' potent offense rolled to a 35-10 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns.

Prescott threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jason Witten on the Cowboys' first possession after Cody Parkey kicked a 31-yard field goal for the Browns on the opening drive of the game. The Cowboys (7-1) never trailed again as they won their seventh straight game.

The Browns are 0-9 -- their worst start since they were 0-9 in 1975. That 1975 team beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 and won three of its last five games.

"I know we can do better, we will do better, but the same things keep rearing their ugly head," said Cleveland coach Hue Jackson. "It starts with me. We have to slow the run down. We have to control the other team's better players.

"No other players are going to walk in here. The first place I'm going to look to is us as coaches and leaders. Then we have to get our players better and put them in the best position we can and hopefully we'll make some of those plays down the stretch."

The Browns gave up at least 25 points in each of their nine losses. They have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air. Prescott had nine touchdown passes before the game and added three against the Browns.

"This is a grown man's game," Witten said. "It's mentally challenging, especially at the quarterback position. Zak doesn't act like a rookie. When he makes mistakes, he takes ownership. When you look at what he's done through eight weeks, it speaks to him and his preparation."

Prescott has now thrown eight touchdown passes and one interception on the road. His passer rating Sunday was 141.8.

Once again, the Cowboys' offensive line provided excellent protection for Prescott and opened freeway-sized running lanes for Elliott. The Cowboys used the same formula all season to soar into first place in the NFC East.

Dallas dominated time of possession, 39:39 to 20:21 for the Browns. The Cowboys basically had the ball twice as long as Cleveland.

"I don't know the exact numbers, but we took care of the ball and executed as a team," Cowboys guard Zack Martin said. "Our defense was lights out today. We pride ourselves in being able to run the football and we were able to show that today."

Elliott entered the game as the NFL's leading rusher with 799 yards despite the Cowboys playing one fewer game than teams that have yet to have their bye. He finished the game with 92 yards on 18 carries.

Elliott opened up a 14-3 lead for Dallas on a 10-yard run with 10:02 left in the second quarter and added a second rushing touchdown on an 8-yard scamper in the third quarter to open up a 28-10 Cowboys lead. They were his sixth and seventh running touchdowns of the season.

In between the Elliott touchdowns, Prescott threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley for a 21-3 advantage. Prescott added another touchdown pass with 1:41 left in the third quarter when he hit tight end Gavin Escobar for 2 yards.

The Browns had a brief flare of momentum when they scored a touchdown with 23 seconds left in the second quarter on a 12-yard pass from Cody Kessler to Terrelle Pryor, but Elliott's second touchdown sapped the Browns, who are 1-19 in their last 20 games.

"We gave ourselves a chance there at the half and cut it close," Kessler said. "We couldn't capitalize and keep the momentum going.

"They're so effective running the football and they have a great offensive line. The time of possession they have from extended drives, we have to capitalize when we get the ball. He can't have three-and-outs or five or six play drives

Kessler, in his first game back after sitting out one week with a concussion, was sacked four times behind an offensive line that has struggled all season. He was 19 of 27 for 203 yards with no interceptions. He said he will be fine for the game against the Ravens on Thursday in Baltimore despite the pounding.

NOTES: The Cowboys promoted CB Leon McFadden from the practice squad because of a groin injury to CB Morris Clayborn. ... Dallas TE Jason Witten made his 155th consecutive start, breaking the franchise record set by Lee Roy Jordan. ... Cleveland rookie WR Corey Coleman played his first game since suffering a broken hand in the second game. ... LB Jamie Collins had eight solo tackles and five assists in his first game with the Browns.