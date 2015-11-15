Preview: Cowboys at Buccaneers

A six-game losing streak in the NFL is usually a death knell for a team’s postseason hopes, but that Dallas Cowboys still have life thanks to the mediocrity of the NFC East. The margin of error, however, continues to shrink for the Cowboys, who will play the first leg of a two-game road trip in Florida with a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

“I didn’t expect to lose six games with our roster,” Dallas owner Jerry Jones said. “I didn’t expect to lose (Tony) Romo after the second game. ... We’re just very disappointed for everybody concerned that we haven’t won more games.” The soap opera that has been swirling around Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy shifted to wide receiver Dez Bryant on Thursday. Bryant directed an expletive-filled tirade toward reporters during a locker-room rant, repeatedly calling them “dirty” before being led away by coach Jason Garrett, tight end Jason Witten and others. Tampa Bay was unable to build on an overtime victory at Atlanta in Week 8, wilting late in a 32-18 setback to the New York Giants.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Buccaneers -1.5. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (2-6): Matt Cassel had his best start since joining Dallas with 299 yards and three touchdowns, but he also committed a huge mistake when he had an interception returned for a touchdown in last week’s overtime loss to Philadelphia. Darren McFadden has provided a boost to the running game since Joseph Randle was hurt and subsequently released, rushing for 333 yards and a touchdown in his last three starts, while Bryant had five receptions for 104 yards and a score in his second game back from injury. Linebacker Sean Lee, the team’s leading tackler, is doubtful after suffering a concussion last week.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS (3-5): Top overall pick Jameis Winston is doing a better job at protecting the ball, passing for four touchdowns and rushing for two more while not throwing an interception over the last four games. Running back Doug Martin has rushed for 436 yards over a four-game stretch before he was limited to a season-low 31 by the Giants while second-year wideout Mike Evans spoiled an otherwise spectacular effort by dropping five passes during an eight-catch, 152-yard effort last week. The Buccaneers rank 11th in yards allowed (349.0 per game) but are 29th with 28.9 points surrendered.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Hardy has four sacks in four games this season and 13 in his last eight contests.

2. Evans has 19 receptions for 364 yards and a TD over his past three games.

3. Cowboys WR Cole Beasley had a career-best nine catches for 112 yards and two scores last week.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 23, Buccaneers 20