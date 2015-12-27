Preview: Cowboys at Bills

A look at the schedule in August and either team would have marked this weekend off as important in terms of postseason seeding. Instead, both teams will just be playing out the string when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Multiple collarbone fractures for Tony Romo doomed the Cowboys, who will start their fourth quarterback of the season when Kellen Moore gets the nod this week. “It will be exciting,” Moore told reporters of his first NFL start. “You’ve got a lot of good guys on this offense left. Unfortunately, we’re not playing for a playoff game, but we’re still playing for something and we’re excited about the opportunity to play a game.” Buffalo’s high expectations had to do with new coach Rex Ryan and what he might be able to do with a talented defense. “We don’t really know how good we could’ve been because everybody wasn’t doing what they were supposed to do on each play,” linebacker Preston Brown told reporters. “We can’t say it was the scheme or everybody is not playing with effort. Mentally, everybody wasn’t there.”

TV: p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Bills -6. O/U: 42.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (4-10): Dallas enters the week tied for last place in the NFC with San Francisco, and Moore will not have to deal with the pressure of a playoff race like the last two backups to start for the team – Brandon Weeden and Matt Cassel. Moore came off the bench last week in relief of Cassel and threw for 125 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the 19-16 setback. “Obviously, the No. 1 thing is you’ve got to avoid the turnovers as much as you can,” Moore told reporters. “That’s something that has happened a lot, and certainly too many of those last Saturday, but that will be a focus. At the same time, you’ve got to be able to make plays and not be too conservative that you’re not giving guys opportunities down the field, but try to balance that out and eliminate (turnovers) as much as possible.”

ABOUT THE BILLS (6-8): Ryan made his name as the defensive coordinator of several great Baltimore Ravens teams and always had the New York Jets playing well on that side of the ball during his tenure as coach. Buffalo sits 21st in total defense and has allowed at least 20 points in each of its last five games. “We’re in Week 15 or 16 and we’re still talking about the same things,” defensive back Corey Graham told reporters. “We’re just not all on the same page. One guy is playing this and one guy is playing that. We might not know what’s going on. When we’re not all on the same page, we’re not going to make plays.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bills RB LeSean McCoy (MCL) is unlikely to play this weekend.

2. Dallas RB Darren McFadden logged 211 yards on 25 rushing attempts in his last two games.

3. Buffalo QB Tyrod Taylor needs 27 rushing yards to pass Doug Flutie (476) for the most in franchise history by a QB.

PREDICTION: Bills 17, Cowboys 13