Preview: Cowboys at Dolphins

Tony Romo is expected to return this week after missing the last seven games with a broken collarbone, but it might be too late to save the Dallas Cowboys’ season. Romo will help the Cowboys attempt to snap a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The combination of Brandon Weeden and Matt Cassel produced no wins in the last seven games, leaving Dallas in last place in the NFC East but only 2 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Giants. “For me, it’s about going out and being yourself and really just being the quarterback for this team,” Romo told reporters. “I don’t have to do anything more. And I think our team is plenty good enough to go out and compete and give ourselves opportunities to win.” The Dolphins are surprisingly still within one game of a wild-card spot in the AFC after doing the Cowboys a favor by grabbing a 20-19 victory at Philadelphia last week and will play five of their final seven games at home. “Of course we’re happy to be home and I think our crowd is gonna be into it,” Miami interim coach Dan Campbell told reporters. “They’re going to be ready to go, which always you can use to your advantage.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Dolphins -1. O/U: 47

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (2-7): Dallas won its first two games with Romo under center before going into a swoon, and the veteran quarterback saw some positives from his team while he was out. “I‘m really inspired by the way they just committed every week,” Romo told reporters. “And obviously the results weren’t exactly the way they wanted or anything, but I think when you watch how they play, I think it gives us a great opportunity to still go out and accomplish the goals.” The Cowboys released Weeden this week because of Romo’s impending return, and Cassel will serve as the backup.

ABOUT THE DOLPHINS (4-5): Miami is one of six teams within one game of the final AFC wild card spot but is struggling on offense and has oddly given up a safety in three consecutive games. “We’re over those issues,” center Mike Pouncey told reporters. “Every time, it’s always been something different to why it happened. It’s one of those fluke situations. I feel like when it happened again on Sunday, it kind of felt like it was going to go down that same path, but our team fought back out of it, we never gave up.” The defense led the way last week despite losing several players to injury, and the Dolphins hope to at least have cornerback Brent Grimes (illness) back this week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dolphins DT Ndamukong Suh recorded at least one sack in three of the last four games.

2. Dallas WR Dez Bryant (knee/foot) was held out of practice Wednesday and is questionable.

3. Miami OLB Koa Misi (abdominal) and OLB Jelani Jenkins (ankle) are questionable.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 31, Dolphins 13