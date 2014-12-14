Preview: Cowboys at Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys are the league’s only undefeated team on the road but they will have to avenge a lopsided defeat against a bitter rival to keep that perfect mark intact. Dallas will pay a visit to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night in a showdown for first place in the NFC East. The Eagles crushed the Cowboys 33-10 in Dallas on Thanksgiving night and a victory Sunday night will essentially give them a two-game lead with two to play.

“Our attention has to go to Dallas and on winning the NFC East,” Philadelphia coach Chip Kelly said. “We’re not concerned with anything else besides that. Control what you can control. And that’s what we can control right now.” Dallas has been off for nine days since winning at Chicago 41-28 on Dec. 4 and regained a share of first place in the division when Seattle knocked off the Eagles 24-14 last week. The teams have split the last 10 meetings, but the Cowboys have won their last two in Philadelphia.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Eagles -3. O/U: 55

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (9-4): DeMarco Murray is running away with the league’s rushing title with 1,606 yards and has eclipsed 100 in 11 of 13 games this season, but he was held to a season-low 73 yards on 20 carries by Philadelphia. Quarterback Tony Romo had his worst game in last month’s meeting, getting intercepted twice and sacked four times while failing to throw a touchdown pass for the only time this season. Romo bounced back by tossing three touchdowns - two to Cole Beasley - against the Bears and will be looking for Dez Bryant, who last week went over 1,000 yards for the third straight season. Dallas has only 19 sacks and is permitted 251.9 yards through the air.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (9-4): Philadelphia’s vaunted offense was brought to a halt by reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle, which limited the Eagles to 139 total yards while holding the ball for nearly 42 minutes. Mark Sanchez had his worst game since replacing an injured Nick Foles, throwing for only 96 yards, while LeSean McCoy managed 50 yards on 17 carries after shredding Dallas for 159 yards and a touchdown on Thanksgiving. Wideout Jeremy Maclin had eight catches for 108 yards in the previous meeting with the Cowboys while rookie Jordan Matthews has five TD receptions in his last six games and has emerged as a favorite target of Sanchez.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Murray has failed to rush for 100 yards in all four career starts versus Philadelphia.

2. The Eagles rank second in the league with 44 sacks.

3. Cowboys TE Jason Witten needs four catches to reach 50 for the 11th straight season.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 30, Eagles 27