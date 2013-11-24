Preview: Cowboys at Giants

(Updated: The notion of reaching the postseason appeared to be a pipe dream for the New York Giants following a disastrous start to the season, but they can move within a game of the NFC East lead when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a critical division showdown. New York is riding a four-game winning streak and sits one game behind the Cowboys and 1 1/2 back of division leader Philadelphia. The Giants also have revenge on their minds after losing a turnover-filled season opener in Dallas.)

The notion of reaching the postseason appeared to be a pipe dream for the New York Giants following a disastrous start to the season, but they can move within a game of the NFC East lead when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a critical division showdown. New York is riding a four-game winning streak and sits one game behind the Cowboys and 1 1/2 back of division leader Philadelphia. The Giants also have revenge on their minds after losing a turnover-filled season opener in Dallas.

The bye week could not have come at a better time for the Cowboys, who were annihilated in New Orleans (49-17) two weeks ago and have surrendered more than 600 total yards in two of their last three contests. Dallas scored a pair of defensive touchdowns in a 36-31 victory over New York in Week 1, but it hasn’t swept a season series from the Giants since the 2007 season. “This is a different team right now, we have a different mentality,” Giants safety Antrel Rolle said.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Giants -1. O/U: 45.5.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (5-5): A defense that was carved up by New Orleans and Detroit will be under the gun due to the absence of injured linebackers Sean Lee and Jason Durant. Quarterback Tony Romo is routinely a lightning rod for criticism, but he has thrown for 21 touchdowns versus only six interceptions and has played exceptionally well against the Giants with 12 TD passes and a 117.7 rating in his last four meetings. Mercurial wideout Dez Bryant has failed to surpass 72 yards and get in the end zone in four of his last five games, but a bigger worry for New York is tight end Jason Witten, who has 26 catches and a pair of scoring passes in his last two against the Giants.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (4-6): Eli Manning threw three interceptions and New York committed six turnovers in a 36-31 season-opening loss but still managed to make it a game as Victor Cruz caught three touchdown passes. Manning leads the league with 17 interceptions, although he has thrown only two in the past four games and finally has a semblance of a ground game with the return of running back Andre Brown from a broken leg. Much has been made of that fact that the Giants have faced a string of either backup or ailing quarterbacks during their winning streak, but they have surrendered only two touchdowns in the past four games after allowing an average of just over 34 points during the 0-6 start.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The away team had won five of the past six meetings prior to the Cowboys’ Week 1 victory.

2. Manning’s 36 TD passes versus Dallas ties his most against any opponent (Philadelphia).

3. Bryant has not scored in his last four games against New York.

PREDICTION: Giants 23, Cowboys 20