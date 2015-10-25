Preview: Cowboys at Giants

The Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback carousel has turned to Matt Cassel to start Sunday’s game against the bitter NFC East-rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Brandon Weeden proved ineffective as Dallas dropped three straight games heading into its bye week.

Acquired two days after Tony Romo broke his collarbone last month, Cassel is expected to take over an offense that is completely in flux. The Cowboys will try to re-energize their rushing game while still dealing with the effects of losing star wideout Dez Bryant (foot) in a 27-26 victory over New York in the season opener. The Giants saw their three-game winning streak end with a thud in their 27-7 drubbing by Philadelphia on Monday. Eli Manning was intercepted twice versus the Eagles and has been picked off four times in the last three contests, but has thrown nine touchdowns against one interception in his last four home games versus the Cowboys.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Giants -3.5. O/U: 45

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (2-3): Jason Witten traditionally torches New York, reeling in a pair of touchdowns in the season opener - including an 11-yard score with seven seconds remaining to seal the win. The veteran tight end hasn’t scored since that game, although his two touchdown receptions are tied with Terrance Williams for the team lead. Running back Christine Michael received a healthy uptick of reps in practice, but offensive coordinator Scott Linehan told reporters he doesn’t expect “big changes” at the expense of Joseph Randle, who has topped 65 yards rushing on one occasion this season.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (3-3): Celebrated wideout Odell Beckham Jr. set social media ablaze after his scintillating one-handed catch in Dallas’ last visit to the Garden State. Although limited to just 44 yards receiving in the season opener, Beckham has overcome a nagging hamstring injury to find the end zone in four of his last five contests. “Teams are going to try to take (Beckham) away and that’s fine,” Manning said. “... The other guys have to make plays.” Beckham leads the team with 38 receptions and four scores, while Rueben Randle and tight end Larry Donnell each have 24 catches and two touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York RB Rashad Jennings scored his lone rushing touchdown this season versus Dallas and is averaging just 38.2 yards per game in the last five weeks.

2. Dallas rookie DE Randy Gregory is expected to play after missing four contests with a high-ankle sprain.

3. The Giants are a fifth-best plus-5 in the turnover differential while the Cowboys are minus-5 (fourth-worst).

PREDICTION: Giants 24, Cowboys 20