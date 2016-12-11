Preview: Cowboys at Giants

The Dallas Cowboys can celebrate numerous victories on Sunday night should they exit MetLife Stadium with a win over the New York Giants. The Cowboys can avenge a season-opening loss to their NFC East rival, extend their gaudy winning streak to 12 games and clinch the NFC East title - and possibly a first-round bye and home-field advantage.

Rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have distinguished themselves since the former completed just 25 of 45 passes for 227 yards and the latter labeled his season-low 51-yard, 20-carry performance as "average" in a 20-19 loss to the Giants on Sept. 11. "It does seem like it was forever ago just because we've been through so much more as a team since then and we've grown so much," said Elliott, who tops the league in rushing yards (1,285) and is second in scrimmage yards (1,607). The Giants kept Elliott to a season-low 2.6 yards per carry in that tilt, but saw Le'Veon Bell become the first rusher to reach triple digits against them on Sunday following a 118-yard performance in a 24-14 setback to Pittsburgh. Odell Beckham Jr. did not snag any of Eli Manning's three touchdown passes in the opener, but has found the end zone eight times in his last eight outings.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC. LINE: Cowboys -3.5. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (11-1): Dez Bryant limped out of the gate with just one catch for eight yards in the first meeting with the Giants, but the mercurial wideout has gained chemistry with Prescott and reeled in four touchdowns in his last four contests. Veteran tight end Jason Witten acquitted himself well in the opener with nine receptions for 66 yards, but saw his franchise-record games streak with a catch end at 130 in a 17-15 victory over Minnesota last week. Witten will look to exploit a Giants defense that has struggled versus tight ends this season, with the club allowing 63 receptions and 793 yards with three touchdowns.

ABOUT THE GIANTS (8-4): Containing Elliott became an even harder chore for New York after news broke that veteran Jason Pierre-Paul will be sidelined at least six weeks following sports hernia surgery. Pierre-Paul registered six tackles and two quarterback hurries in the first meeting with Dallas, although the Giants were unable to register a sack on Prescott. Fellow defensive end Olivier Vernon (team-leading eight sacks) has collected one in six straight and a multiple total in three consecutive contests. Romeo Okwara, Owa Odighizuwa and Kerry Wynn are expected to take on larger roles in Pierre-Paul's absence for the Giants.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dallas can clinch a first-round bye with a win and a loss or tie by Detroit or a loss by Seattle. The Cowboys can clinch home-field advantage through the playoffs with a win plus losses by both the Lions and Seahawks.

2. New York rookie WR rookie Sterling Shepard has recorded a touchdown reception in four of his last five contests.

3. Dallas DE DeMarcus Lawrence missed practice on Thursday with a sore back, leaving his availability in jeopardy for Sunday's game.

PREDICTION: Giants 28, Cowboys 24