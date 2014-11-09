Cowboys 31, Jaguars 17: Tony Romo threw for three touchdowns and 246 yards in his return and Dez Bryant scored on two long pass plays as Dallas beat Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in the third and final NFL game played in London this season.Bryant had six catches for 158 yards - all in the first half - and DeMarco Murray added 100 yards rushing for the Cowboys (7-3), who snapped a two-game losing streak and are 7-3 for the first time since 2009. Romo, who missed last week’s game against Arizona with two small fractures in his back, completed 16-of-21 for 225 yards in the first half as Dallas jumped to a 24-7 lead.

Blake Bortles was 22-of-37 for 290 yards for the Jaguars (1-9), who have lost three straight and 12 in a row to NFC opponents. Cecil Shorts III had five catches for 119 yards and Denard Robinson rushed for two TDs for Jacksonville, which went 80 yards on its first possession but mustered little after that.

Romo’s first TD - a 2-yarder to Jason Witten after the Jaguars fumbled a punt deep in their own territory - provided Dallas a 10-7 edge late in the first quarter. Bryant then took a short pass in the right flat and weaved his way down the field for a 35-yard score before Romo hit him in stride down the right sideline for a 68-yard TD with 19 seconds left in the half.

Dallas drove 87 yards on its first possession after the half with Joseph Randle running off tackle for a 40-yard TD before the defense closed out the victory. The Cowboys stopped Jacksonville on two fourth-down attempts and Bruce Carter intercepted Bortles in the red zone to snuff out another scoring opportunity before Robinson scored from the 1-yard line just inside the two minute warning.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Romo’s rust showed early when he overthrew a wide-open Witten on the Cowboys’ first possession on what would have been a 36-yard TD. ... Romo was sacked just once by a Jaguars defense that entered ranked eighth in sack percentage. ... Robinson ran for 40 yards and a TD on the Jags’ first possession but just 20 the rest of the way.