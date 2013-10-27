FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 27, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

Lions 31, Cowboys 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lions 31, Cowboys 30: Matt Stafford passed for 488 yards and dove over the pile for the go-ahead touchdown with 12 seconds left as host Detroit stunned Dallas.

Stafford went 33-for-48 with one touchdown and two interceptions while Calvin Johnson caught 14 passes for a team-record 329 yards and a score as the Lions (5-3) bounced back from their first home loss. Stafford went 4-for-5 on the final drive, hitting Johnson with a 22-yard pass to get it to the 1-yard line before faking a kill-the-clock play and reaching over the goal line.

Tony Romo went 14-for-30 for 204 yards and three scores while Dan Bailey kicked a pair of 53-yard field goals and connected from 44 with 1:02 left to put the Cowboys (4-4) ahead 30-24. Dez Bryant caught a pair of touchdown passes and linebacker Sean Lee led a defense that forced four turnovers with 10 tackles and two interceptions.

Romo had under 100 yards passing in the first three quarters but Dallas managed to take a 13-7 lead into the final period on the strength of two field goals and Romo’s 5-yard TD pass to Bryant with 46 seconds left in the first half. The Cowboys opened things up in the third, taking a 20-10 lead when Romo and Terrance Williams hooked up for a 60-yard score.

Detroit responded with its first TD drive since the first quarter, cashing in on a Joique Bell’s 1-yard scoring burst. Dallas took 53 seconds to strike back on Romo’s 50-yard TD pass to Bryant but the Lions came back again to cut it to 27-24 on Reggie Bush’s 1-yard scoring run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Lions became the second team in NFL history to win with a minus-4 turnover margin. … Cowboys G Brian Waters left the game in the second quarter with a left leg injury, returned and left again with a left triceps injury. … Johnson’s 329 receiving yards were the second most in a single game in NFL history (Flipper Anderson, 336 on Nov. 26, 1989).

