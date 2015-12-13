Preview: Cowboys at Packers

The Green Bay Packers benefited from an improbable Hail Mary completion to improve their postseason aspirations while the Dallas Cowboys upped their standing in the woeful NFC East with a last-second victory as well. The teams will look to ride the momentum of those stirring wins when they meet at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers’ 61-yard heave to tight end Richard Rodgers gave Green Bay a 27-23 win over Detroit on Dec. 3 and moved the club into a tie with Minnesota atop the NFC North. While the Packers have won two of their last three, the Cowboys finally emerged victorious without Tony Romo under center on Monday with a 19-16 triumph over NFC East rival Washington. Dan Bailey kicked a 54-yard field goal for Dallas, which resides one game behind the other three representatives of the dreadful division. The Cowboys are trying to return to the playoffs after a controversial call in the fourth quarter involving Dez Bryant last season led to Green Bay advancing to the NFC Championship with a 26-21 victory.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -7. O/U: 43.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (4-8): Coach Jason Garrett didn’t take the bait when asked to discuss owner Jerry Jones’ critical comments following Monday’s win. “Oh, I think everybody has to do everything better,” Garrett said. “You start with us as a coaching staff, me as the head coach, the coaches throughout the staff, how our players play, and we all have to do better.” Bryant continues to be held in check - the superstar had three catches versus the Redskins and just 21 in six weeks since returning from a foot injury.

ABOUT THE PACKERS (8-4): Eddie Lacy’s topsy-turvy season continued as he was limited to just five carries after missing curfew last week. Coach Mike McCarthy seemed to note that Lacy’s punishment is up after telling reporters that “everything Eddie wants to accomplish is right there in front of him.” Fellow running back James Starks is mustering just 2.9 yards per carry in his last six games while undrafted rookie John Crockett ignited the offense with 22 yards on five carries versus the Lions.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dallas RB Darren McFadden has amassed just 64 yards on the ground over the last two weeks.

2. Green Bay’s nine giveaways are the fewest in the NFL.

3. Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence has four sacks in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Packers 23, Cowboys 20