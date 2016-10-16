Preview: Cowboys at Packers

Ezekiel Elliott has run roughshod over the NFL to begin his rookie season, but the fourth overall pick of the 2016 draft will face his sternest test to date on Sunday as his Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers and their top-ranked run defense. "Always excited for a challenge, that's what competitors love," said Elliott, who leads the league with 546 rushing yards after rolling up 134 on the ground with two touchdowns as Dallas won its fourth straight last Sunday.

"I think they're confident that they can run the ball no matter what they see," Green Bay defensive coordinator Dom Capers said. "I think most good running teams feel that way." While Elliott is averaging a robust 5.01 yards per attempt, the stingy Packers are yielding just 2.0 per carry and 42.8 per game - although they have some questions within their own backfield. Eddie Lacy is uncertain if he'll play on Sunday after exiting last week's 23-16 win over the New York Giants with an ailing ankle and backup James Starks is nursing a knee issue and dealing with a death in the family. The only two running backs on the roster, Lacy and Starks combined for 195 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's 28-7 rout of Dallas on Dec. 13.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Packers -4. O/U: 47.5

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (4-1): Dak Prescott had a pair of touchdowns (one rushing, one throwing) last week and has an NFL rookie-record 155 passing attempts without an interception, prompting many in the rabid fan base to question whether he should remain at the helm when veteran quarterback Tony Romo returns from his back injury. Slot receiver Cole Beasley quietly leads the team in receptions (27) and yards (332) and reeled in his first touchdown grab in last week's 28-14 victory over Cincinnati. Wideout Dez Bryant (knee) was limited in practice Thursday and hasn't ruled out suiting up for Sunday's contest at Green Bay, telling ESPN: "If I can go, I'm going to go. If I can't, I'm not."

ABOUT THE PACKERS (3-1): Aaron Rodgers hasn't looked as dominant as in prior years, as his 56.1 completion percentage in 2016 is a far cry from the 65.9 percent he averaged from 2008-2014. "I've got to be more accurate, and I will," Rodgers said of Green Bay's 27th-ranked passing offense. "We've got to make the most of the opportunities on 50-50 balls and the balls we should catch and complete." The two-time NFL MVP has treated the fans at Lambeau Field to a historical-best 109.2 passer rating at home and has seven touchdowns without an interception in five career encounters with Dallas. Trusted target Jordy Nelson (NFL high-tying five TDs) has reeled in a scoring strike in each game this season and also found the end zone in the last meeting with the Cowboys.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Green Bay LB Clay Matthews has recorded a sack in four straight games overall and has 3.5 sacks and a 62-yard interception return for a touchdown in four career meetings with Dallas.

2. Cowboys LB Sean Lee has recorded double-digit tackles in four of five games this season.

3. Packers WR Davante Adams has a touchdown in back-to-back contests.

PREDICTION: Packers 27, Cowboys 21