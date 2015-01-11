Packers 26, Cowboys 21: Aaron Rodgers overcame a partially torn calf muscle to throw for 317 yards and three touchdowns as host Green Bay rallied to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

Rodgers finished 24-of-35 and threw for two scoring passes and 227 yards in the second half to send the second-seeded Packers (13-4) into next week’s title game at Seattle, where they lost 36-16 in the season opener. Rookie Davante Adams had seven catches for 117 yards and a TD as Green Bay improved to a perfect 9-0 at home and handed the third-seeded Cowboys (13-5) their first road loss.

Tight ends Richard Rodgers and Andrew Quarless each had a scoring reception, Randall Cobb added eight catches for 117 yards and Eddie Lacy rushed for 101 yards for the Packers, who benefited from a huge video reversal after erasing an eight-point deficit in the second half. A 32-yard catch by Dallas’ Dez Bryant to the 1-yard line on fourth down with 4:06 to play was overturned when it was ruled he failed to maintain possession after falling to the ground.

Tony Romo threw for a pair of touchdown passes and 191 yards on 15-of-19 for the Cowboys, who had a pivotal penalty reversed in their favor in last week’s wild card win over Detroit. DeMarco Murray rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown and tight end Jason Witten had six catches for 71 yards in Dallas’ first postseason game at Lambeau Field since the Ice Bowl in 1967,

A fumble by Murray led to a 30-yard field goal by Mason Crosby midway through the third to pull Green Bay within 14-13, but the Cowboys went 80 yards on six plays on the ensuing possession with Murray powering in from the 1 with 4:12 left in the quarter. Rodgers proceeded to direct consecutive touchdowns drives of 90 and 80 yards, culminating in scoring strikes of 46 yards to Adams and 13 to Richard Rodgers to put the Packers in front 26-21 with 9:10 to play.

Rodgers drove the Packers 60 yards in 10 plays on their opening possession, capping it with a 4-yard toss to Quarless over the middle, but Dallas responded with a pair of scoring drives as Romo hooked up with fullback Tyler Clutts for 1 yard before a 38-yard TD pass to Terrance Williams following a fumble by Rodgers. After Dan Bailey missed a 50-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the half, Crosby connected from 40 yards as time expired to cut the deficit to 14-10.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rodgers has thrown 39 touchdowns in 453 pass attempts without an interception at home, extending his own NFL records. ... Murray, who led the league with 1,845 rushing yards, registered his 13th 100-yard game of the season. ... Rodgers had committed only one turnover in 887 snaps at home dating to 2012 prior to his second-quarter fumble. ... Dallas’ 14-7 lead midway through the second period marked the first time Green Bay trailed at Lambeau Field since its home opener in Week 2.