Dallas Cowboys - PlayerWatch

DT Tyrone Crawford is expected to sit out the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

QB Dak Prescott is expected to get most of the playing time against the Rams. The rookie fourth-round pick is ready to take field in his first NFL game and show he can be trusted as Tony Romo's backup quarterback. "I just basically want to do what I've been doing at practice," Prescott said. "There's no difference between practice and a game. I treat every time, every situation the same when I have a football in my hand. But I'm excited. It's just something you dream about as a little kid growing up and I wanted to play in this league at this level."

DE DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to sit out the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

RB Ezekiel Elliott will not play in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams because in lingering hamstring issues that has kept him out of practice the past two weeks.

QB Tony Romo will play no more than a series in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

LB Sean Lee is expected to sit out the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

CB Orlando Scandrick is expected to sit out the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams.