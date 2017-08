SS J.J. Wilcox will not play against the Vikings because of a deep thigh contusion.

LB Justin Durant has missed practice the past two days because of a hamstring strain and is unlikely to play against the Vikings.

LB Sean Lee missed practice Tuesday because of illness. He is expected to play against the Vikings on Thursday.

SS Barry Church will play Thursday after missing the last four games with a fractured forearm. He will wear a brace on his right arm for protection.