Preview: Cowboys at Redskins

Despite digging themselves a hole with a pair of horrific losses to teams starting backup quarterbacks, the Dallas Cowboys’ path toward winning the NFC East could hinge on facing another one. Dallas can begin that journey on Sunday with a road victory over Kirk Cousins and the reeling Washington Redskins to set up a winner-take-all date in Philadelphia in Week 17. “One of my jobs is to provide perspective for the team - where we are and where we’re going,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “That’s where we are. We win two games, we win the NFC East.”

After seeing a Josh McCown-led Chicago team have its way in a 45-28 victory on Dec. 9, Dallas allowed a 23-point halftime lead evaporate at the hands of Matt Flynn and Green Bay en route to a 37-36 setback last week. On Sunday, the Cowboys will face Cousins after Washington elected to bench 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III for the remainder of its lost season. The Redskins dropped their sixth straight decision after failing to make a late two-point conversion in a 27-26 setback to Atlanta last week.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox. LINE: Cowboys -2.5. O/U: 53.5.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (7-7): Although many point the finger at a spotty defense, Tony Romo continues to be in the eye of the storm for Dallas’ troubles. Romo threw for multiple touchdowns in five of his last seven contests but also tossed a pair of interceptions in the final three minutes last week to give his detractors additional ammunition about his level of play in December. Dez Bryant reeled in a season-high 11 catches for 153 yards versus the Packers, but his performance played second fiddle to his premature jaunt to the locker room with 1:21 remaining in the contest.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (3-11): Washington captain London Fletcher, 38, will play his final home game on Sunday - and 255th career contest - after announcing that he plans to retire at the end of the season. The 16-year veteran linebacker has not missed a game during his career, which began after he was undrafted coming out of Division III John Carroll University. While Washington takes a hit long term, Cousins will face the 32nd-ranked Dallas pass defense on Sunday after carving up the Falcons by completing 29-of-45 passes for 381 yards with three touchdowns.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Dallas can miss the postseason for the fourth straight year should it fall to Washington and the Eagles defeat the Bears.

2. Cowboys RB DeMarco Murray has rolled up 280 rushing yards and a touchdown in his last two games. He mustered just 29 yards in Dallas’ 31-16 victory over the Redskins on Oct. 13.

3. After rushing for 57 yards in his previous two games combined, Redskins RB Alfred Morris busted out for 98 against Atlanta. The second-year back rushed for 81 yards and a score in the teams’ previous meeting.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 24, Redskins 23