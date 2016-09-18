Preview: Cowboys at Redskins

Coach Jay Gruden is willing to double down on the Washington Redskins heading into Sunday's home opener against the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field despite seeing his team mail in a lackluster performance in its season opener. Gruden was left holding his chips at the table on Monday as his upgraded defense was downgraded by the high-octane offense of Pittsburgh in a 38-16 setback.

"We were 6-2 at home (in 2015). It's important because winning on the road isn't easy," Washington coach Jay Gruden said. "Obviously, winning at home isn't easy either, but it's an important game for a lot of reasons. It's a division game, it's the Cowboys and it's a home game -- that's a trifecta right there for you." Dallas is looking to prevent an 0-2 start both overall and within the division after dropping a 20-19 decision versus the New York Giants on Sunday. "I didn't start where I wanted to start, but you've got to start somewhere," fourth overall pick Ezekiel Elliott said after mustering 51 yards on 20 carries. "All I can do is, I can't worry about how I played the last game, all I can do is focus on getting better every week and going out there and performing this weekend." Elliott and former Redskin Alfred Morris were limited to just 86 yards on 27 combined carries in the opener, but could get be in line to get untracked after DeAngelo Williams whipped Washington for 143 yards and two scores on Monday.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Redskins -2.5 O/U: 45

ABOUT THE COWBOYS (0-1): Rookie Dak Prescott played it close to the vest by throwing for 227 yards without an interception or sack in his debut, with Jason Witten reeling in a team-high nine receptions. The veteran tight end traditionally has been an issue for the Redskins, including 11 catches and a touchdown in last season's series. Cole Beasley added eight receptions - five of which went for first downs - for 65 yards, but the diminutive wideout dropped a potential touchdown pass from Prescott on Dallas' first drive versus New York.

ABOUT THE REDSKINS (0-1): Josh Norman has taken considerable heat this week after Washington elected to keep its prized offseason acquisition away from covering Steelers electric wideout Antonio Brown (eight catches, 126 yards, two TDs). "All this talk about this guy matchups with this guy, who really frickin' cares?" said Norman, who was signed to a five-year, $75 million deal. "Come out with a W and win the game. That's hogwash. That's what people talk about. Of course we want to go up against each other because our competitive egos are through the roof." Speaking of egos, few are bigger than that of Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant, who was limited to one catch in the opener and had that same total when matched up against the then-Carolina Panthers cornerback in a meeting last season.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Washington QB Kirk Cousins threw for 329 yards in the season opener and torched Dallas with three touchdown passes in a 34-23 victory on Jan. 3.

2. Cowboys CB Orlando Scandrick expects to play on Sunday despite being plagued by a strained hamstring in Week 1.

3. The Redskins re-signed veteran DE Cullen Jenkins on Tuesday after releasing him among their final cuts.

PREDICTION: Cowboys 23, Redskins 17